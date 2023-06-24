Italy Loves Romagna: singers, lineup, tickets, how to donate and streaming

Tonight, Saturday 24 June 2023, at 8.30 pm on Rai 1 Italia Loves Romagna will be broadcast, the great concert-event to support the populations affected by the terrible flood that hit the Romagna area. The concert, staged at the RCF Arena in Reggio Emilia (Campovolo) and conducted by four conductors (Amadeus, Francesca Fagnani, Giorgio Panariello and Alessia Marcuzzi), will be attended by 18 great artists. Italian music unites to raise funds in support of Romagna and its inhabitants, because music and its protagonists can do important things, such as creating an event in which, once again, the sensitivity of the artists and the public will be concrete help. But let’s see all the information together in detail.

Singers

Which singers will take part in Italia Loves Romagna? On stage: Blanco, Andrea Bocelli, Elisa, Elodie, Emma, ​​Giorgia, Irama + Rkomi, Luciano Ligabue, Madame, Fiorella Mannoia, Gianni Morandi, Negramaro, Laura Pausini, Max Pezzali, Salmo, Tananai, Zucchero. And, again, the extraordinary participation of Amadeus, Alessia Marcuzzi, Giorgio Panariello, Francesca Fagnani. The Concert “Italia Loves Romagna” also sees the presence of a super band of 10 elements and the National Symphony Orchestra of the Italian Conservatories (OSNC) made up of 63 young musicians who, for this occasion, come mainly from Romagna and Emilia. The musical direction of the event is entrusted to Leonardo De Amicis and Carlo Di Francesco.

ladder

What is the lineup of Italia Loves Romagna? At the moment the lineup has not been disclosed and probably will not be in the next few hours. However, we know that they will perform:

Blanco

Andrea Bocelli

Elise

Elodies

Emma

Georgia

Irama and Rkomi

Luciano Ligabue

Madame

Fiorella Mannoia

Gianni Morandi

Negramaro

Laura Pausini

Max Pezzali

Psalm

Tananai

Sugar

Italy Loves Romagna: how to donate

But how do you donate a few euros to the “Italia loves Romagna” fundraising campaign? The campaign started on June 22nd and will end on July 5th. It will be possible to donate by sending an SMS or making a call from a landline to 45538. Solidarity Numbering Campaign “Italia loves Romagna”: 2 euros for each SMS sent from Wind Tre, TIM, Vodafone, Iliad, PosteMobile, Coop Voce and Tiscali mobile phones ; 5 or 10 euros for calls from a Tim, Vodafone, Wind Tre, Fastweb, Tiscali and Geny landline; 5 euros for calls from TWT, Convergenze and PosteMobile landlines. It will also be possible to donate on the website: www.antoniano.it; on the Intesa Sanpaolo website: forfunding.it/italia-loves-romagna; by bank transfer to the Cc/C Intesa SanPaolo. Iban IT16T0306909606100000196876 and causal: Italia Loves Romagna.

The Antoniano of Bologna is the technical partner of the fundraising for the “Italia Loves Romagna” Association. The funds raised thanks to the concert will be destined for projects dedicated to culture: schools, libraries, music schools in the most affected provinces of Forlì, Cesena and Ravenna.

Tickets

Where to buy tickets for Italia Loves Romagna and how much do they cost? To attend the live concert at the RCF Arena in Reggio Emilia (Campovolo), tickets could be purchased on the circuit Ticketone. Prices starting from 49 euros.

Streaming and TV

Where to see Italia Loves Romagna on live TV and live streaming? The event, as mentioned, will be broadcast tonight – Saturday 24 June 2023 – at 8.30 pm on Rai 1. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming on RaiPlay.it and via radio on the frequencies of Rai Radio2. Simultaneously with the concert, the Digital and Transmedia Content Department will produce a live broadcast, entitled “Italia Loves Romagna – The Backstage”, visible in streaming on the RaiPlay platform. It is a story from behind the scenes of the event, conducted by Andrea Delogu, which will become a space for speaking to listen to the voice of the artists present on stage, but also that of the talents who will come to give their testimony and their support . There will be interviews with the institutions that are dealing with the reconstruction, as well as the stories of the people affected by the flood, of the volunteers who are collaborating with the civil protection, and of those who are already trying to restart with their lives and with their own activity. A way to further support the fundraising by explaining where and how the donations will be used.