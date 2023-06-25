Yesterday evening, Saturday 24 June 2023, the Italia Loves Romagna concert was held, an evening in support of the populations affected by the flood in Romagna a few weeks ago. Many artists who wanted to express their closeness to the citizens by performing on stage. Among these also Laura Pausini, born in Faenza and raised in Solarolo, who was in the front row during the flood last May.

Laura Pausini, after having sung Romagna Mia a cappella, Benvenuto e Simili, took the floor to reiterate her closeness to Romagna and to all the populations affected by the flood. “I learned this love here, in the streets where I grew up, in the streets where like so many of you who are here and who watch us from home we learned to become Emilia Romagna people – she said with a voice broken by emotion-. Doing that thing you saw on television, when you cleaned houses singing Romagna mia, when you had the courage to help each other, among us. I thank all my fellow villagers, music is in the front row but that’s not enough, now the hard part begins. I was born here and I have the courage to travel the world because I’m from Romagna. When you have a chance you have to go and take it and my land has taught me this”.