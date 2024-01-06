Italy Lottery 2024, when and where the second and third category winning tickets are released

When and where do the second and third category winning tickets of the 2024 Italian Lottery come out? The draw is scheduled for tonight, Saturday 6 January 2024, starting at 8.30 pm. The main prizes will be announced during the episode of Affari Tuoi, the Rai 1 show hosted by Amadeus. The second and third category prizes will instead be reported in the Official Bulletin of the 2024 Italy Lottery draw, published on the website of the Customs and Monopolies Agency www.adm.gov.it and on the website www.lotteria-italia.it. Furthermore, it will be possible to check them carefully in newspapers and on various websites, including ours, starting from the morning of January 7th.

The prizes must be claimed by presenting the ticket according to the established procedures, no later than the 180th day following the publication on the website www.adm.gov.it of the Official Bulletin of the 2024 Italy Lottery draw.

Streaming and TV

It will be possible to follow the 2024 Italian Lottery draw live on Rai 1 where the program combined with the lottery will be broadcast from 8.30 pm: Affari Tuoi. Amadeus is running. Not just TV. It will also be possible to follow the draw in live streaming via the free RaiPlay.it platform which allows you to see and review the various Rai programs from PCs, tablets and smartphones thanks to an internet connection.