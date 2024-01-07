Italy Lottery 2024: second category winning tickets, the complete list

ITALY LOTTERY 2024 WINNERS – What are the second category winning tickets of the 2024 Italy Lottery? Last night, Saturday 6 January 2024, the winning tickets for the Italian Lottery were drawn. Many prizes: from the top 5 worth millions of euros, to the “consolation” prizes worth 50 thousand and 25 thousand euros. What are the winning tickets? Below are the series, numbers and locations of the sale of the 50 second category tickets drawn, worth 50,000 euros each:

P 192527 in Quartu Sant'Elena (Ca);

M 245885 in Pietrasanta (Lu);

F 131600 in Polesine Zibello (Pr);

F 214883 in Trieste;

D 393404 in Caldaro on the wine route (Bz);

I 466701 in Civitella Valdichiana (Ar);

I 257605 in Naples;

I 063968 in Piacenza;

N 200785 in Eboli (Sa);

L 207346 in Ottaviano (Na);

C 071644 in Catania;

M 404056 in Rome;

P 244070 in Figline and Incisa Valdarno (Fi);

M 462363 in Rome;

L 327933 in Salaconsilina (Sa).

Regulation

We have seen the second category winning tickets of the 2024 Italian Lottery, but what are the rules? Below are some questions and answers:

How can I collect the prize?

The winning ticket, intact and original, must be presented (or sent at the owner's risk) to:

Lotterie Nazionali Srl Prizes Office – Viale del Campo Boario, 56/D – 00154 Rome, which will issue a specific receipt

Any Intesa Sanpaolo branch on the national territory (the Bank exclusively collects the ticket and forwards it to the National Lotteries Prizes Office, issuing the player with a specific receipt).

The winner must communicate their personal details, their address and the payment method chosen from the following: payment by bank draft equal to the amount of the winnings, to be collected at any Intesa Sanpaolo branch; credit to your bank account; credit to your postal account.

How long do I have to claim the prize?

The prizes must be claimed by presenting the ticket according to the established procedures, no later than the 180th day following the publication on the website www.adm.gov.it of the Official Bulletin of the 2024 Italy Lottery draw.

