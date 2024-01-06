Italy Lottery 2024: all the winning tickets, complete list

This evening, Saturday 6 January 2024, from 8.30 pm the winning tickets for the 2024 Italian Lottery will be drawn which, as usual, was combined with a Rai television program: “Affari Tui”, hosted by Amadeus and broadcast on Rai 1 from 8.30 pm. TPI will follow the draw live. Below is the complete list of all the winning tickets (first, second and third category) of the 2024 Italian Lottery:

1st Prize €5,000,000: UPDATING

2nd Prize €2,500,000: UPDATING

3rd Prize €2,000,000: UPDATING

4th Prize €1,500,000: UPDATING

5th Prize €1,000,000: UPDATING

Italy Lottery 2024, winning tickets: second category prizes

Below are the series, numbers and locations of the sale of the 50 second category tickets drawn, worth 50,000 euros each:

UPDATING

Winning tickets: third category prizes

Below are the series, numbers and sales locations of the 150 third category tickets drawn, worth 25,000 euros each:

UPDATING

Italy Lottery 2024: the odds of winning

The probability of winning the maximum prize of the 2023 Italian Lottery, in case of purchasing a single coupon, is 1 in 11,000,000 as 11,000,000 tickets have been printed. A probability which, obviously, will increase if the number of tickets sold is lower than that of tickets printed. The number of first category prizes is set at 5, probability of winning 1/2,000,000. This probability will increase if the number of tickets sold is lower than the number of tickets printed. With the Italian lottery, daily prizes are also awarded: 66 prizes, one for each day, communicated during the associated television program “Soliti Ignoti”.

How do I know if I won? The serial number of the winning tickets (present in the bottom area of ​​the ticket) and the related amount are:

Announced live on January 6, 2024 (only the first category prizes will be announced), during the “Affari Tui” broadcast;

Reported in the Official Bulletin of the 2024 Italy Lottery draw, published on the website of the Customs and Monopolies Agency www.adm.gov.it and on the website www.lotteria-italia.it;

Published in newspapers and on various websites

How can I collect the prize?

The winning ticket, intact and original, must be presented (or sent at the owner's risk) to:

Lotterie Nazionali Srl Prizes Office – Viale del Campo Boario, 56/D – 00154 Rome, which will issue a specific receipt

Any Intesa Sanpaolo branch on the national territory (the Bank exclusively collects the ticket and forwards it to the National Lotteries Prizes Office, issuing the player with a specific receipt).

The winner must communicate their personal details, their address and the payment method chosen from the following: payment by bank draft equal to the amount of the winnings, to be collected at any Intesa Sanpaolo branch; credit to your bank account; credit to your postal account.

How long do I have to claim the prize?

The prizes must be claimed by presenting the ticket according to the established procedures, no later than the 180th day following the publication on the website www.adm.gov.it of the Official Bulletin of the 2024 Italy Lottery draw. Here is the complete regulation

ALL THE LATEST NEWS ON THE ITALY LOTTERY