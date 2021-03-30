In the history of Italy such a severe population contraction had only been experienced in 1918, when the Spanish flu it caused half of the 1.3 million deaths that year.

The demographic winter in Italy, which since 2015 has seen fewer inhabitants every year, has worsened because of the pandemic. The numbers reported by the Italian National Institute of Statistics (Istat) are bleak: the transalpine country lost 384,000 inhabitants in 2020. It is as if a big city like Florence had disappeared, with 382,000 inhabitants in 2017.

This figure is due to two reasons. The first, that last year Italy registered a new historical minimum of births since the unity of Italy was proclaimed in 1861, 160 years ago. Only 404,000 children were born in the country, 16,000 less than the previous year and 157,000 less than in 2010.

Experts point out that a progressive reduction in the population of childbearing age is compounded by the climate of uncertainty that reigned during the first wave of the pandemic in the country.

“In December, births fell by more than 10% because conceptions fell in March as a result of fear,” explains Professor Gian Carlo Blangiardo, president of the Istat. “The most interesting thing will be to see what will be the effects of the malaise and above all economic in the decision to have children. For that, we must wait a few months“, Add.

France, a country historically very concerned about the demographic issue, registered 53,900 newborns in January 2021, 13% less than in January of last year.

In Spain the numbers They are alike and, between December and January, 13,141 fewer children were born than in the previous year as a result of lower conceptions during confinement.

“What is impressive about the Italian data is that this has been this way for a long time, and while in other countries there has been at least a sign of stabilization or even improvement, in Italy not. At European level we are from the worst cases”Blangiardo laments.

Nor do the poor conciliation policies help in this country, which in 2019 had the worst rate of female employment of the EU.

The second reason for this historic contraction is an expected consequence for the first virus-stricken country in the Western world. Italy suffered more than 746,000 deaths last year, the highest number since the end of World War II, and a figure that represents an increase of 17.6% compared to 2019.

The situation is especially serious in the punished north of the country, where there was a 61% more deaths than last year during the first wave. In Lombardy, the hardest hit region, the population increased by 0.2% in 2019, but this year it fell by 0.6%.

The most fragile left

The president of the Istat hopes that this trend will be reversed in 2021, because “the most fragile they have already passed away because of the coronavirus ”. The aging population rate in Italy was one of the reasons for the high mortality from the coronavirus, which has seen 108,000 infected since the beginning of the pandemic.

The demographic is one of the biggest challenges facing Italy, as Prime Minister Mario Draghi recalled in his inauguration speech.

It is also significant that former Prime Minister Enrico Letta, the new Secretary General of the Democratic Party (PD), chose as his first proposal as leader of the center-left to relaunch the ius soli in the chambers, that is, that the children of foreigners who are born in Italy obtain Italian citizenship directly.

Immigration used to be a small counterweight to the population decline in Italy, although this 2020 it will reduction of flows it has also been noticed.

The Senate is expected to pass a law so that from July couples get up to 250 euros per month for each child from the seventh month of pregnancy to age 21, as a measure to boost the birth rate.

“It is a good step. We must understand that the children of others will be a help to us ”, concludes Blangiardo.

