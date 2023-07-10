Benghazi (Hassan al-Werfalli)

Yesterday, the head of the National Unity Government, Abdul Hamid al-Dabaiba, confirmed that the Italian government had lifted the air embargo imposed on Libyan civil aviation 10 years ago. He praised the efforts of the transportation sector and the committee formed in this regard, and everyone who contributed to achieving this breakthrough to facilitate movement for Libyan citizens, he said.

The relationship between Tripoli and Rome has witnessed a rapprochement since the beginning of this year, as it began with the visit of an Italian government delegation led by Prime Minister Georgia Meloni, which resulted in the signing of several agreements, including the exploration and development of gas and oil.

Dabaiba visited Rome last June, where a number of new agreements were signed in the fields of oil, gas and investment.

Libyan air traffic to European countries and many countries of the world was halted, due to concerns about the safety of passengers, according to reports from the Civil Aviation Authority.

Official data says that the national economy and Libyan domestic airlines incur losses by 85% from their stations abroad due to the imposition of a flight ban by European countries.

In another context, the UK Ambassador to Libya, Caroline Hurndall, discussed with the President of the Presidential Council, Muhammad al-Manfi, the developments in the political situation in the country during the last period, praising the role of the Presidential Council to unify institutions and create a suitable political environment for holding free and fair elections in which all Libyans participate.

The Libyan Presidential Council confirmed in a statement that the meeting dealt with the issue of the decision to form a financial committee to regulate public spending and enhance transparency, and the two files of national reconciliation and the unification of the Libyan military institution.

During the meeting, Al-Munfi expressed his appreciation for the role of the United Kingdom towards the Libyan issue, stressing the Presidency Council’s keenness to continue its tasks in unifying institutions, especially the military establishment, making the national reconciliation project a success, distributing the wealth of Libyans fairly, and achieving the desire of Libyans to reach the elections.

Western countries fear the return of the political and military division to the Libyan scene, which threatens to return to the state of tension and civil strife between the parties and components, which prompts the countries concerned with the stability of Libya to call for presidential and legislative elections as soon as possible.

In the same context, the head of the High Council of State, Khaled Al-Mashri, discussed yesterday with the British ambassador to Tripoli, ways to complete the elections according to the electoral laws resulting from the “6 + 6” committee, given that these results are final and binding, and are not amended except through the joint committee. According to what was confirmed by the Information Office of the State Council.

The High Council of State indicated that the consultations touched on the adoption of a road map for the implementation of electoral laws by the State Council and the Council of Representatives, the possibility of conducting discussions and dialogues to increase consensus between political parties; To reach the desired elections, in addition to reviewing the national number system and the administrative record.