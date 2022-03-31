“A good decision, completely in line with how the pandemic is developing.” Agostino Miozzo, coordinator of the Comitato Tecnico Scientifico (CTS), the Italian equivalent of the OMT between February 2020 and March 2021, supports the policy of the Draghi government. For more than a year, he advised the then Italian Prime Minister Conte on the corona policy to be pursued. “The number of infections is rising again, but there are no problems in the hospitals. We can just handle this.”