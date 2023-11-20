We are playing on a neutral pitch in Leverkusen: after two consecutive failed World Cups, this time it is mandatory for us to qualify. Spalletti held on to Chiesa and Frattesi to gain the pass

From our correspondent Luigi Garlando – leverkusen (germany)

Ukraine tried to steal our magic. He asked to prepare this eve at the Hotel Landhaus Milser in Duisburg which hosted Italy during the triumphant 2006 World Cup. Toni Pelle, Calabrian owner of the hotel, together with his German partner, Rolf Milser, former weightlifting Olympian, explained that there was no room. The head of delegation Gigi Buffon will do well to tell the young Italians about the eyes of the Italian immigrants when, before the semi-final in Dortmund against Germany, they explained: “If we lose, four years of hell await us here…”; and then the joy of the Italian crowd, gathered outside the Landhaus Milser, waiting for the blue bus returning from the glorious final in Berlin. After two World Cups that ended disastrously, we have enough motivation not to miss out on Euro 2024. As coach Luciano Spalletti explained: “We have a mad desire to go and defend our European title.” Among the reasons let’s also add the Italians from Germany who await us in June. The Ukrainian national team, the pride of a people attacked and exhausted by war, will oppose powerful motivations and the “crazy desire” to give visibility to its cause and its historical identity also at Euro 2024. See also MotoGP | Raul Fernandez will be operated on for compartment syndrome

values — At the 2006 World Cup we clearly beat Ukraine in the quarterfinals: 3-0. Then, in addition to the best goalkeeper in the world (Buffon), we had the future Ballon d’Or winner in defense (Cannavaro) and in midfield the best player of the tournament (Pirlo). Now between Italy and Ukraine there is not the same difference in values. Spalletti was right to remember this: “We have the same points.” Buffon’s World Cup Italy conceded 2 goals (one penalty, one own goal) in 7 games. In the 7 matches of the group, Donnarumma took 9. Also for this reason, tonight, despite having 2 results out of 3 available, it is better not to speculate on a draw, not to get distorted. Ours is a team programmed to create and attack. Let’s let go of the arm, to put it in these days full of Sinner. Also because Ukraine has talent in attack. It is not advisable to attract them into our house. The blond and overpaid Mudryk, on the rise in Chelsea, boosted by his first goal for the national team (Malta), has the speed and technique to hurt. As well as Sudakov, 21 years old, who impressed Barcelona in the Champions League and Tsygankov, protagonist in the surprising Girona, leaders of the Liga. In Milan they disappointed, but it’s easy to imagine that on the decisive night they will do everything they can to shine. See also Juve, not only Vlahovic: the three reasons to hold on to Dybala

the rivals — On the contrary, the defensive central players, Zabarnyi and Matvienko, can concede a lot if caught quickly, as happened at San Siro, especially if poorly protected by the midfield. Rebrov’s team loves to gather and attack on the counter. Against England he conceded 70% of possession and took a point, as he failed to do against us. But tonight, a draw would be a defeat. As the minutes pass, Ukraine will be forced to advance more and more and cover the defense less and less with an already thin midfielder by constitution (4-2-3-1). If Sheva’s grandchildren stretch out and open spaces, Frattesi could have fun like in Milan (two goals), launched into spaces by timely verticalisations. Scamacca, who has the physique and ability to pick up the ball and play on the bank, could be his ideal springboard and perhaps do the same as Toni in 2006 (2 goals). The two former Sassuolo players are two of the “4-5 new features” compared to Saturday, announced by Spalletti. The third will be Di Lorenzo, who returns from disqualification, the fourth Politano who replaces Berardi and puts in good legs to restart. The possible fifth could touch the heart of the defense: Mancini for Gatti? See also Inzaghi and Spalletti among the top players of 2023: they are the only Italians nominated for the Fifa Awards

relay race — It will be a game to win with your head and your watch. Press to keep the Ukrainian talents away from Donnarumma, scientifically taking care of the preventive measures and defensive transitions, to stifle their counterattacks in the cradle. And, as time goes by, we spend more and more of ours. Frattesi, but also, above all, Chiesa, brilliant in Rome, and Raspadori, who will relay with Scamacca and has everything to make the heavy Ukrainian rearguard creak: sprint in the short run, agility and technique in the narrow. All 1,800 tickets available to Italians have been sold, but this does not mean that, for the rest, the BayArena in Leverkusen (capacity of 25,000 souls) will be a yellow stain. Many German compatriots have been hunting for tickets to make the Azzurri feel at home, waiting to embrace them again in June.