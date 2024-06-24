Mattia Zacaggni scored a goal with multiple value in the last moment of a tortuous match like few others for Italy. The Lazio attacker’s goal made it 1-1 and allowed the azzurri qualify for the round of 16 as runners-up in group B, behind Spain. Croatia paid for it, clearly dominating the night until Modric was substituted in the final stretch and Spalletti, the questioned Italian coach, rectified the aberration he presented at the beginning, a 5-3-2 that goes against his convictions and that sowed doubts to their footballers at a time of maximum tension and disenchantment around the national team.

1

Dominik Livakovic, Josip Sutalo, Josip Stanisic, Josko Gvardiol, Marin Pongracic, Mateo Kovacic, Marcelo Brozovic, Luka Modric, Andrej Kramaric, Luka Sucic, Mario Pasalic, Ante Budimir (Mario Pasalic, min. 45), Ivan Perisic (Luka Sucic, min. 69), Luka Ivanusec (Mateo Kovacic, min. 69), Lovro Majer (Luka Modric, min. 79) and Josip Juranovic (Andrej Kramaric, min. 89)

1

Gianluigi Donnarumma, Alessandro Bastoni, Riccardo Calafiori, Matteo Darmian, Nicolò Barella, Lorenzo Pellegrini, Giovanni Di Lorenzo, Jorginho, Federico Dimarco, Mateo Retegui, Giacomo Raspadori, Davide Frattesi (Lorenzo Pellegrini, min. 45), Federico Chiesa (Federico Dimarco, min. 56), Gianluca Scamacca (Giacomo Raspadori, min. 74), Mattia Zaccagni (Matteo Darmian, min. 80) and Nicolò Fagioli (Jorginho, min. 80)

Goals

1-0 min. 54: Modric. 1-1 min. 97: Zaccagni Referee Danny Makkelie Yellow cards Luka Sucic (min. 23), Modric (min. 59), Luka Ivanusec (min. 72), Marin Pongracic (min. 77), Josip Stanisic (min. 81), Brozovic (min. 90), Riccardo Calafiori (min. . 92), Nicolo Fagioli (min. 95)

“Tonight will hurt us,” said Zlatko Dalic, “and the damage will last for months; But in football you lose and if we have known how to celebrate successes together, now we must learn to suffer defeat together.” The Croatian coach was convinced of an elimination that will not be confirmed until it is resolved which teams are the best four third in the group stage. Until this Monday, the Czech Republic, Georgia, Slovenia and Serbia are better positioned in the qualifying mess that drives UEFA’s desire to prolong the tournament. Be that as it may, the long-suffering Italy survives there.

The defeat against Spain on the second day of the Euro Cup caused a tremendous breakdown in Italy’s spiritual helmet. The old reactionary currents that run through the football underground from Lombardy to Veneto, and from Milan to Rome, immediately emerged. The influential media column azzurra he got fed up with Luciano Spalletti’s prophetic speech. The technician, who preaches that the Earth is round, is observed as someone outside of reality by a crowd that demands less doctrine and more vincerewithout providing more ideas than a blurry image of the past catenaccio and counterpuncher. Regardless of the conditions. Without realizing that winning without sufficiently gifted footballers is difficult when facing teams rich in talent. The paradox of the current European champion is that he lacks good players and the best, like Jorginho, are systematically questioned by an environment that is suspicious of his lack of athletic qualities.

Even 11 Kipchoges would not have been enough for Italy to buy time for the plays when Modric, Kovacic and the great Marcelo Brozovic teamed up in front. The demoralized Italian fans, just a few thousand mixed among the Croatian majority that invaded Leipzig, silently witnessed what seemed like a surrender. Spalletti should have heeded the alarms of the reaction. His approach, with an unusual line of five centre-backs and two full-backs, evoked the glorious history of lead. In the midfield, with one less man to associate inside, Jorginho and Barella found themselves badly hurt and poorly accompanied by the bitter Pellegrini. That he ten of the team is a footballer so banal, so redundant, so tormented, speaks of the general discouragement that trapped the Italian expedition in Germany.

Spalletti’s face, yellowish and disjointed, was a reflection of the team he saw. He sought to alter the course by replacing Pellegrini with Frattesi at half-time. But the party train was speeding in the opposite direction. A handball from Frattesi himself, before the hour mark, led to a penalty. The VAR decreed it and the Croatian mob celebrated by throwing glasses full of beer from the upper stands to the lower stands, and from the lower stands onto the field, and flares shone at the back of the stadium. Donnarumma stopped Modric’s shot, but in the next play, after a cross finished by Budimir, Modric made amends by bursting the net. The rain was a deluge when Spalletti undid his invention and removed Di Marco and Darmian, the third center back and a winger, to return Chiesa to the right winger and rebuild the reviled 4-3-3 first, and then end up playing with only three defenses in a fit of desperation and anger.

Italy grew when Modric left the field and Brozovic was overwhelmed by the energetic play of Fratessi, Barella, Fagioli, Chiesa and the recovered Scamacca. The drama was running out. Modric bit his shirt in the last play of the game. Italy attack. Riccardo Calafiori drives the ball through the middle of the field, no one expects it, he leans on Barella and causes chaos. Croatian defenders panic. The pass from him to Zacaggni, another exciting substitute, ended in a great goal. The goal that reminded Spalletti that as long as he is faithful to his ideas there will be hope for Italy.

