Italy is not going to underestimate a game from this qualifying round to the World Cup. The historical humiliation experienced in 2018, with his first absence in 60 years from the appointment, has been left behind with a wonderful streak without losses (22 games), but Roberto Mancini, yesterday, warned about the dangers that this match against Northern Ireland may bring. “It is the most complicated game”, said the coach, “because we have not played together for a long time, and the rival is the most complicated of these first three days. You have to start the qualifications well “(follow the game live on AS.com).

The coach lost to two important pieces like Cristante and Kean, but can count with the interistas Bastoni, Sensi and Barella, “released” by the local health authority after the covid outbreak at Inter. The third party could be the owner, since “he has trained only once, but very well” and knows the group well. Up front, next to Immobile, will act Insigne and one between Berardi and Chiesa, while Locatelli will take the reins of the midfield in the place of Jorginho.

Ian Baraclough, for his part, he also showed a lot of respect towards the rival: “Mancini is doing a great job. He can win the European Championship and if he qualifies, he will be among the 5-6 teams that can win the World Cup. ” The great doubt, for visitors, is the presence of Jamal Lewis, who has not trained for a groin problem: “We will see if we take the risk with it,” he said. Boyce, for his part, did not travel with his companions for the birth of his second child. Lafferty should take his place in the front.

Possible electives and technical data sheet

Italy: Donnarumma; Florenzi, Bonucci, Chiellini, Emerson; Barella, Locatelli, Verratti; Berardi, Immobile, Insigne. Coach: Roberto Mancini

North Ireland: Peacock-Farrell; Evans, Ballard, Cathcart; Dallas, McNair, Smith, McCann, Kennedy; Magennis, Lafferty. Coach: Ian Baraclough.

Referee: Ali Componentesıyık (Turkey)

Stadium: Ennio Tardini, Parma

Time: 20:45