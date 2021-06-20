The Hamburg quadrangle closes with a 91-79 defeat. Well the first part, then the Germans stretch in the second half. New list of 16 players who will work in Milan from Monday. There are also Abass, Fontecchio, Moraschini, Pajola, Ricci and Tessitori. After the friendly match between Palalido and Venezuela (June 24) 12 for the Pre-Olympic
Italy closes the Hamburg quadrangle with a defeat. Germany imposed 91-79 thanks to a recovery of good physical intensity and precision from the arc. After the match, coach Sacchetti released a new list of 16 players which will meet in Milan on Monday. The Awudu Abass group is joined by Simone Fontecchio, Riccardo Moraschini, Alessandro Pajola, Giampaolo Ricci and Amedeo Tessitori. Giordano Bortolani, Guglielmo Caruso, Raphael Gaspardo and Simone Zanotti exit
Mannion and Tonut are out on turnover. Germany, for its size and talent, can provide very reliable information. Under the basket, for example, the Germans have Barthel and Voigtmann, a Euroleague couple, and some fearsome shooters on the perimeter. But Italy has a Melli that does what it wants when it lights up. Seven points for the blue captain in the first quarter, which ends with the Germans ahead of 3 thanks to better ball circulation. But then Polonara also lights up and, on the pair of longs, supported by a good Michele Vitali, the Azzurri build the first extension: break of 10-0 and +7, stained only by the painful split of Spissu who gets injured. Germany returned with the flashes of the former Bonn Saibou and attacking the basket too easily. At half-time, however, Italy is still ahead (46-42), thanks above all to a Melli with 17 points with 7/10 shooting and a Polonara with 8 points and 7 rebounds. After the break the Germans start better: 11-2 and +5 with the physicality that begins to rise. Italy loses the defense and the opponents implement the partial: 19-5 and +10 (61-51). Our big players drop and the German 29-12 of the third quarter pushes Italy away from the match. At 30 ‘Germany maximum advantage: 71-58. At the beginning of the last quarter, Italy also down by 16 (74-58), Spanish replies with 5 points. The last segment of Real’s play is one of the few happy notes of a recovery in which the Azzurri suffer too much.
Germany: Saibou 18, Obst 13.
Italy: Melli 21, Polonara 16.
