The match

–

Mannion and Tonut are out on turnover. Germany, for its size and talent, can provide very reliable information. Under the basket, for example, the Germans have Barthel and Voigtmann, a Euroleague couple, and some fearsome shooters on the perimeter. But Italy has a Melli that does what it wants when it lights up. Seven points for the blue captain in the first quarter, which ends with the Germans ahead of 3 thanks to better ball circulation. But then Polonara also lights up and, on the pair of longs, supported by a good Michele Vitali, the Azzurri build the first extension: break of 10-0 and +7, stained only by the painful split of Spissu who gets injured. Germany returned with the flashes of the former Bonn Saibou and attacking the basket too easily. At half-time, however, Italy is still ahead (46-42), thanks above all to a Melli with 17 points with 7/10 shooting and a Polonara with 8 points and 7 rebounds. After the break the Germans start better: 11-2 and +5 with the physicality that begins to rise. Italy loses the defense and the opponents implement the partial: 19-5 and +10 (61-51). Our big players drop and the German 29-12 of the third quarter pushes Italy away from the match. At 30 ‘Germany maximum advantage: 71-58. At the beginning of the last quarter, Italy also down by 16 (74-58), Spanish replies with 5 points. The last segment of Real’s play is one of the few happy notes of a recovery in which the Azzurri suffer too much.