Italy | Landslide on the island of Ischia in Italy, at least 13 people missing

The island of Ischia is located at the northern end of the Gulf of Naples, about 25 kilometers from Naples. The island is a popular tourist destination.

At least Thirteen people are missing on the Italian island of Ischia after a landslide caused by heavy rains brought down buildings, the news agency Reuters reports.

Italian Minister of Infrastructure Matteo Salvini according to the news agency AFP, eight people have died in the landslide.

Officials said on Twitter that the downpour that started at 6 a.m. caused floods and landslides on the island.

Officials did not provide details on the number of missing, saying that speedboats and helicopters had difficulty reaching the island due to bad weather.

An official of the Italian rescue service Gianni Capuano told local media that a small child was among the missing, adding that families at risk were being evacuated.

The island of Ischia is located at the northern end of the Gulf of Naples, about 25 kilometers from Naples. The island is a popular tourist destination.

The news is updated.