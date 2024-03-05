An Italian court ruled this Tuesday that Children can have two mothers mentioned on their birth certificate, a victory for defenders of the rights of the LGBTIQ+ community.

(Also: Historical: France inscribes the 'guaranteed freedom' to abort in its Constitution)

The court in Padua, in northeastern Italy, rejected a request from the Prosecutor's Office that demanded that the municipal authorities retroactively eliminate the names of non-parent mothers on the birth certificates of 37 children who came into the world between 2017 and the beginning of the procedure.

“It's wonderful news,” Michele Giarratano, a lawyer who represents 15 of the affected children, reacted to AFP.

(You can read: What is the law against human trafficking that Europe is about to approve?)

If the request of the Prosecutor's Office had been accepted, non-biological mothers would have lost all rights over the child in the event of the death of the second mother or separation.

Even so, the verdict can be appealed by the Prosecutor's Office or the Ministry of the Interior.

It is wonderful news.

In a similar case, a court in Milan, in the north, ruled in June that a birth certificate could bear the names of two mothers but the ruling was overturned on appeal in February.

(Also: Texas will give free groceries to residents who meet these requirements)

Italy legalized same-sex civil unions in 2016 but Legislation on parental rights in homoparental families is not clear.

Over the years, Italy's highest court has repeatedly asked Parliament to clarify this situation, to no avail.

Encouraged by several favorable rulings, several mayors in recent years agreed to register both biological and non-biological parents on birth certificates.

(You can read: Defense, Taiwan, young people and controlling low birth rates: China's objectives in 2024)

But in January 2023, The Ministry of the Interior of the ultra-conservative government of Giorgia Meloni ordered mayors to stop transcribing the birth certificates of children born abroad through surrogacy, a practice prohibited in Italy.

The decision prompted prosecutors across the country to call into question the birth certificates of children of gay couples, whether or not they were born through surrogacy.

AFP