From the union of forces and technological knowledge applied to the military sphere of Italy, Great Britain and Japan, the project of the new Global Combat Air Program super fighter jet starts today, a fusion of the Anglo-Italian Tempest project and the Japanese FX. It is a sixth-generation fighter whose production and diffusion among the endowments of the three countries is scheduled for 2035. “As leader of Italy, Japan and the United Kingdom – they underline Prime Ministers Meloni, Kishida and Sunak — we are committed to upholding the free, open and rules-based international order, which is more important than ever at a time when these principles are contested and threats and aggression are on the rise. As the defense of our democracy, economy and security, and the protection of regional stability, are increasingly important, we need strong defense and security partnerships, underpinned and reinforced by a credible deterrence capability.”

The aircraft will replace the Eurofighter Typhoon, born in the 80s from the collaboration between Italy, Spain, Germany and the United Kingdom. The leap forward in military aviation, which takes on a particular symbolic value because it was announced in a war context such as that of the conflict in Ukraine, will be made possible by the union of intents of the Italian company Leonardo together with the British British Aerospace Systems and the Japanese Mitsubishi. The new aircraft, which can operate without a pilot, is based on Artificial Intelligence and sensors that allow it to collect and process an enormous mass of data. It can equip hypersonic missiles and will be instrumental in future control of space in flight.

The concrete phase of development will begin in more than a year, after the three countries have discussed the division of costs. For this project, our country has already put 3.8 billion euros on the table by 2035. get around those who want to harm us. The international partnership we are announcing today with Italy and Japan aims precisely at this, to underline that the security of the Euro-Atlantic and Indo-Pacific regions are indivisible”.