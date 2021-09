Italy, it’s a record! There are 35 games without defeat: here is the winning streak

Roberto Mancini’s national team took the field for the first time as a European Champion. The draw against Bulgaria, on the way to the World Cup in Qatar scheduled in a year and a half, allows the Azzurri to win the 35th consecutive useful result: only Spain (from 2007 to 2009) and Brazil (from 1993 to 1996) there they had succeeded before

