Great disappointment in the Czech Republic, in Trebic, for Italy’s baseball team, also beaten by Great Britain (after the 8-3 defeat by Sweden) and ousted from the quarter-finals, and therefore from the fight for the medals. The Azzurri will only be able to play for 9th place. A bad page for the traditional history of a discipline that has won the European Championship 10 times although the last time was in 2012. Against the English it ends 10-11: the Azzurri should have won with at least a 5 point difference against the Gran Brittany to access the quarterfinals. The British had already demonstrated in the first two matches and after qualifying for the 2023 Classic that they are not a team to be underestimated.