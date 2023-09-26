It ends 11-10 for the British and the defeat against Sweden weighs heavily: it is the first time that the Azzurri will not be able to play for the medal
Great disappointment in the Czech Republic, in Trebic, for Italy’s baseball team, also beaten by Great Britain (after the 8-3 defeat by Sweden) and ousted from the quarter-finals, and therefore from the fight for the medals. The Azzurri will only be able to play for 9th place. A bad page for the traditional history of a discipline that has won the European Championship 10 times although the last time was in 2012. Against the English it ends 10-11: the Azzurri should have won with at least a 5 point difference against the Gran Brittany to access the quarterfinals. The British had already demonstrated in the first two matches and after qualifying for the 2023 Classic that they are not a team to be underestimated.
Overs
—
Forced to chase, Mike Piazza’s national team responded with four points in the third. Home run by Robel Garcia for -2. Two more points in the fourth, but the British pull ahead in the seventh. The ninth attack is the last illusion: Batista’s single fills the bases, Paolini’s base for balls and Sellaroli’s fly with the score nailing the Azzurri 10-11 on Garcia’s strikeout. Italy will find itself competing for the first time for places between 9th and 16th, starting with the match against Ukraine scheduled again in Trebic at 12pm on Thursday. Disaster.
Situation
—
Second day – Group A: Czech Rep.-Spain 0-9, Austria-Greece 6-11. Ranking: Spain 100 (3-0), Czech Republic 667 (2-1), Greece 333 (1-2), Austria 0 (0-3).
Group B: Sweden-Hungary 17-7, Great Britain-Italy 11-10. Ranking: Great Britain and Sweden 667 (2-1), Italy 333 (1-2), Hungary o (0-3).
Group C: Ukraine-France 0-10, Croatia-Holland 2-15. Standings: Holland 1000 (3-0), France 667 (2-1), Croatia 333 (1-2), Ukraine 0 (0-3).
Group D: Belgium-Israel 8-11, Germany-Switzerland 15-5. Ranking: Germany 1000 (3-0), Israel 667 (2-1), Switzerland 333 (1-2), Belgium 0 (0-2).
September 26, 2023 (modified September 26, 2023 | 10.53pm)
© ALL RIGHTS RESERVED
#Italy #European #thud #eliminated #Great #Britain