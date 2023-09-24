Italy | Italy’s most wanted mafia boss, who was caught recently, has died in hospital

The mafia boss had been on the run from the authorities for thirty years before he was caught in January.

In January caught one of Italy’s most notorious mafia leaders Matteo Messina Denaro has died in an Italian hospital, the Italian news agency Ansa reported on Monday. He was 61 years old when he died.

Messina Denaro suffered from colon cancer for years. He was caught trying to get cancer treatments at a clinic near Palermo after being on the run for three decades.

The mafia boss had been transferred to the hospital in August. Before this, he had been treated in prison. Italian media reported over the weekend that Messina Denaro was in a coma, and according to doctors, his condition was incurable.

Messina At the time, Denaro was sentenced to life imprisonment for numerous murders. He was the last mafia boss on the loose who, in the 1990s, participated in the trial of anti-mafia judges Giovanni Falcone and Paolo Borsellino murders and bombings in Milan, Rome and Florence.