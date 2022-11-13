Italy | Italy now has a record number of poor people, 1.4 million of them are children

More than five million Italians cannot afford the basic necessities of life.

Rome

Roman The bread line’s customer base is not united by anything on the outside. Young people, elderly people, Italians and foreigners, people traveling alone and whole families with prams head to the inner courtyard in the eastern suburb of the city.

Running the Nonna Roma association’s Viale Palmiro Togliatti office Margherita Venditti checks the names of the visitors from the list and directs them to the food packages. Packages containing, among other things, spaghetti, rice, tuna, coffee and jam have been reserved for 200 people today.

Picked up his monthly grocery bag Felicia Marie wipes her tears.

“I come here because my husband passed away three months ago and I have to live on a pension of 300 euros. It has to pay the rent, the bills and the medicine I need for my heart problems. I am 80% disabled, who would hire me?”

For the second year in a row, Italy has a record number of people who are unable to take care of their basic needs, according to statistics from the country’s National Statistics Office, which started in 2005. Last year there were as many people in poverty as Finland, 5.6 million. 1.4 million of them are children.

Italian the roots of the poverty crisis go back to the 2008 economic crisis. However, it is feared that inflation, and especially the increase in the price of electricity, natural gas and food, will further worsen the situation this winter.

According to a recent report by the EU Commission, 22 percent of Italians have already had difficulty paying electricity and gas bills. Less than ten percent of Finns have had difficulties. In addition, 31 percent of Italians are very worried about their ability to cope with the next six months’ bills, while only three percent of Finns were really worried. One in two Italians has had to dip into their savings to survive the general rise in prices.

The Nonna Roma association was founded in 2017. While it initially helped 150 families, during the corona lockdown food packages were distributed up to 700 per week. Since September, the number of applicants has started to grow again, says Margherita Venditti.

“Now there are many first-time applicants for food aid. Many had savings that helped them survive the corona lockdown. Now they have nothing,” Venditti says.

After distributing the food packages, Nonna Roma’s volunteers interview those in need. Today, attention is paid especially to the increase in gas and electricity bills.

“We ask people to bring their latest bill and, for comparison, last year’s bill. Already last year, we had people who didn’t turn on the heating at all. I don’t know how they will survive this winter,” says Venditti.

Many those who go to the bread line are pensioners. A Ukrainian who picked up a grocery bag with his mother Oleksandr Lesiviks the man who introduces himself says that he does not live alone in a rental Galina Lesivina the pension is enough to live on.

“I myself work as a construction worker, but the salary is low and I am always late. Everything becomes more expensive, but the salary remains the same,” says Oleksandr Lesiv.

Many working people and young people also have to rely on food aid. One of them is Francesco Di Santis.

“I live together with my mother. He temporarily lost his citizen’s salary, and I myself am currently unemployed. When there is work, the contracts last for three months at a time,” says Di Santis.

Citizen’s salary is an unemployment benefit launched in 2019. Without it, Italy would have one million more poor people than there are now, according to the country’s Statistics Finland.

“In the past, people in their twenties already had their own home and family. Nowadays, everything is more difficult,” says Di Santis.

In poverty the large number of people living in Italy is due to both high youth unemployment and low national pensions, which are further reduced by the work done in the dark, says the person in charge of the research department of the Caritas charity Walter Nanni.

The corona pandemic, on the other hand, has increased poverty in Italy less than expected, says Nanni. The reason is the social benefits launched at the same time, such as the unemployment benefit named as citizen’s salary.

Behind the support was the Five Star Movement, which started as a protest movement, and received an avalanche of votes in the 2018 parliamentary elections. All people below a certain income and asset limit are entitled to the citizen’s salary, and around 3.5 million people currently receive support.

The citizen’s salary became the focus of the early parliamentary elections held in Italy in September. The support intended as temporary unemployment protection has not been successful in increasing employment, and the Italian Brothers party, which won the elections, wanted to replace it with subsidies aimed at companies during the election campaign.

There is room for improvement in the system, Nanni admits. According to the surveys, only one in four people living in extreme poverty receives a citizen’s salary.

“One problem is that the beneficiary must have lived in Italy for at least ten years. It weeds out a large part of the immigrants,” says Nanni.

in Italy intergenerational poverty is particularly highlighted, as six out of ten poor people have “inherited” their financial status. Getting out of poverty requires up to five generations, while in Finland it takes three, according to the OECD.

“About forty percent of those who apply for help from Caritas are new applicants every year. However, there are families that have received help in three generations,” says Nanni.

According to Nanni, social mobility is low in Italy, especially due to labor market problems.

“Finding a job is difficult, and women in particular do a lot of work part-time or without an employment contract. In addition, there are few international exchange opportunities for young people,” he lists.

According to Nanni, in Italy you can get help for acute situations, but there is a lack of long-term forms of support.

“It is worrying that the number of people living in poverty cannot be reduced.”