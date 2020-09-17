Italy Italy is removing more than a third of its MPs – politicians themselves supported the idea almost unanimously

According to polls, about 70 percent are in favor of amending the constitution.

Florence.

In Italy a referendum will be held on Sunday and Monday, where voters will have the opportunity to issue exit passports to more than a third of their MPs. The constitutional amendment, initiated by the populist ruling Party’s Five-Star Movement, asks Italians whether they are in favor of cutting the number of members of parliament from 945 to 600.

According to recent polls, about 70 percent of voters plan to support cutting the number of MPs. The political experts interviewed by Helsingin Sanomat described the constitutional change as a triumph of populism and the materialisation of the anti-political and anti-elite climate in Italy.

“The 36.5% reduction in parliamentary seats in the bill is justified by the cuts in policy spending. However, the annual salaries and benefits of the 345 MPs to be cut, valued at around € 80 million, weigh only about 0.01 per cent in the state’s 662 billion annual spending fund, ”says the professor of political science. Luciano Bardi From the European University Institute in Florence.

“So over 60 million Italians save up to a cup of coffee a year,” Bardi continues.

Bolognan university professor of politics Piero Ignazin according to him, disciplining parliament is a game of fire.

“It is now said that more than a third of MPs are useless and deserve exit passports. Tomorrow we can say that the rest will have to go. ”

The triumph of populism in Italy is also reflected in the fact that current MPs from almost all parties have voted in favor of a constitutional amendment to reduce the number of MPs in Parliament.

For the five-star movement, which became the country’s largest party in the Italian parliamentary elections in 2018, cutting the number of MPs has been a condition for government cooperation. For the first time, the Prime Minister received a positive majority in the Italian Parliament for the constitutional amendment Giuseppe Conten with the votes of a center-right coalition led by

Conte’s center-right government collapsed in August 2019 between a five-star movement and its main government partner, the xenophobic Lega Nord.

Matteo Salvini, leader of the xenophobic Lega Nord, was holding the cap of the Italian Coast Guard at a sitting of the Italian Parliament in July 2020.­

The current Italian government, also led by Conte, is made up of a center-left coalition led by the Five Star Movement and the Democratic Party. When the constitutional amendment was last voted in the Italian Parliament, only 14 MEPs opposed the proposal.

“The anti-political climate and hostility towards the political elite called the caste is perceived in the parties as so strong that none of the major parties have wanted to stigmatize themselves as defenders of the old system,” says the professor of political science. Oreste Massari From the University of Sapienza in Rome.

“As the referendum approaches, the situation has taken on some comical features: some MPs are urging people to vote against cutting the number of MPs, unlike they themselves voted in Parliament,” Massari continues.

Who cares reducing the number of MPs by more than a third then is? How will it change Italy?

According to Professor Ignaz, the reduction in the number of Members of Parliament undermines the representativeness of the Italian Parliament vis-à-vis the public, ie the number of citizens represented on average by one Member of Parliament. At present, members of the lower house of the Italian Parliament represent, on average, some 90,000 Italians.

In Finland, one Member of Parliament represents about 27,500 citizens.

If the Italian referendum is in favor of cutting the number of MEPs, the next Italian Parliament will become the least representative democracy in Europe as a whole: one lower house MP would represent around 151,000 Italians and one upper house MP would represent more than 300,000 citizens.

“Given that the Five Star Movement is openly campaigning for direct democracy and sees parliamentarism as a great waste of time, I see it as a blow to the heart of representative democracy. Citizens’ voices and polyphony are likely to be less heard in Parliament, ”says Ignazi.

Professor at the European Institute Luciano Bardin according to him, there is a risk that the state apparatus will get stuck, especially in the upper house of parliament.

“The specialty of the Italian bicameral parliament is that the lower and upper houses have an identical job description. Each bill must be considered in the same order in both chambers. There will be only 200 MPs in the upper house of the new parliament doing the same job that 630 MPs are currently doing in the lower house of the parliament, ”says Bardi.

Helsingin Sanomat the political scientists interviewed agree that the number of parliamentarians is not in itself a determining factor in the functioning of democracy. We have to look at the whole state apparatus.

“The number of MPs can very well be reduced, but a radical reduction will inevitably require regulation and the need for reform in the state machine more generally. In Italy, savings and efficiencies could have been found, for example, in changing the overlapping job descriptions of the lower and upper rooms, ”says Bardi.

According to Massari, a straightforward cut in the lower and upper houses of parliament, combined with the current electoral law, favors large parties.

“From several regions of Italy, only a few MPs are elected to the upper house. Then the smaller parties will not get their representatives from those areas at all. ”

Political scholars also agree that the draft constitution to cut the number of MPs will win the referendum with a rollover. Bardi introduces a football parable.

“This is almost lewd. The message from the second camp is that the caste will be sent home? And another camp analyzes relatively complex and perhaps even tedious entities, the understanding of which requires knowledge of the operation of the state apparatus and the work of MPs. And there will be a referendum on this? No wonder, when the last vote in Parliament, only 14 MEPs dared to kick the ball outside their own goal. “