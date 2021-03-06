Italy Italy calls for a change in the definition of the word ‘woman’ in the Treccani dictionary, which is considered sexist

In Italy, a campaign has been launched in which a hundred public figures from writers to legislators demand the removal of the sexist synonyms for the word ‘woman’ from the dictionary.

In Italy a number of public figures have launched a campaign calling for a change in the sexist definition of the word ‘woman’ in Italian; In the Treccani dictionary, says the news agency Reuters.

A hundred or so Italian public writers, more or less familiar to the public, signed a letter on Friday asking for the removal of the sexist synonyms for the word ‘woman’ from the dictionary.

According to Reuters, the current definition of the word ‘woman’ in the Treccani dictionary includes 30 different words describing a prostitute. Last year, a similar campaign prompted the Oxford Dictionary of English to change its definition of the word ‘woman’.

The Italians suggest that words with negative side meanings, such as ‘puttana’ (whore) and ‘cagna’ (bitch), should be removed from the list of synonyms.

“Such expressions are not only offensive, but also reinforce negative and hostile stereotypes that objectify a woman and portray her as an inferior being,” said in a campaign letter published in La Repubblica.

“It’s dangerous because language shapes reality and affects how women are seen and treated.”

Campaigners pointed out that, by contrast, synonyms for the word ‘man’ are largely positive in the dictionary. Treccani did not respond to Reuters’ request for comment.

Dictionary the publisher pointed out last November that dictionaries record the use of words and all derogatory words are marked as such.

“The dictionary does not choose vocabulary based on moral perceptions or preconceptions,” the publisher wrote in its online update. “A dictionary cannot refuse to document words if society and culture express negative things in them.”

In November last year, Oxford University Press, Oxford University Press, updated the definition of the word ‘woman’ in its dictionaries because tens of thousands of people had called for it in a petition.

The renowned English dictionary was criticized for listing the words ‘bitch’ and ‘bird’ (pimu) as synonyms for ‘woman’, among other things.

Italian equality activist Maria Beatrice Giovanardin according to the Treccani dictionary, the definition is even more offensive because it contains 30 different words describing a prostitute. Giovanardi has been launching both campaigns.

“These words are simply not synonymous with‘ woman ’. They may be offensive synonyms for a ‘sex worker’, but not a ‘woman’, ”he told Reuters.

“It’s really hard to find anything positive in the definition. It’s very old-fashioned. ”

In addition to Giovanard, the campaign letter has been signed by, among others, a politician Laura Boldrini, President of the Italian House of Representatives 2013-2018, author Michela Murgia, Deputy Governor of the Bank of Italy Alessandra Perrazelli and a politician Imma Battaglia.

Giovanardi said he hoped the campaign would launch a public debate on sexism in Italy.

“Sexism is everyday, and dictionaries are above all a teaching tool.”