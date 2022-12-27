Italy | Italy allows the Ocean Viking ship carrying migrants to enter the port of Ravenna

In November, the Ocean Viking ship caused a stalemate between Italy and France, when Italy had denied it access to its ports.

Italy allows the Ocean Viking, a ship carrying migrants, to enter an Italian port. There are 113 people rescued from the Mediterranean on the ship, who are also allowed to disembark.

In November, the Ocean Viking ship of the French aid organization caused a stalemate between Italy and France, when Italy had denied it access to its ports. Finally, France agreed to let the ship dock in the southern French city of Toulon on the Mediterranean coast. At that time, Ocean Viking had 230 migrants.

On Tuesday, the French aid organization SOS Mediterranee announced that the ship had been given permission to enter the port of Ravenna in northeastern Italy. However, it still takes a few days to get there.

The migrants on board were recently rescued in international waters near Libya. According to the aid organization, the migrants include 30 unaccompanied minors, three babies and 23 women, some of whom are pregnant. The youngest of the babies is only three weeks old.

Every year many people flee Africa and the Middle East and try to reach Greece, Italy and Spain in the hope of a better life.

According to the International Organization for Migration (IOM), almost 2,000 migrants have died or are missing in the Mediterranean this year.