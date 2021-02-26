Italy Italian researchers for HS: “Super-Mario” decides whether billions for Italy will be a great success or a complete fiasco

For the first time, the recovery money paid by Finns will make Italy a net recipient of EU money. Mario “Super-Mario” Draghi takes the opportunity.

Florence

Roman In the spring of March 1957, an agreement was signed, the consequences of which will electrify daily politics in Finland in the spring and winter of 2021.

The Treaty of Rome created the European Economic Community. In addition to the host country Italy, it was signed by the Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg, West Germany and France. The European Union was founded in 1992.

Now, 64 years later, for the first time in the long history of the EU, Italy has the opportunity to become a net beneficiary.

So far, Italy has always played the role of a European builder and investor. It has paid the EU more than it has received from the Union.

The name of the opportunity is the EU Recovery Fund. Italy, severely disciplined by the coronavirus, is the largest beneficiary with around 209 billion.

The same fund has become one of the most heated topics of discussion in Finnish politics: what is Finland’s responsibility, and how much will be achieved by revitalizing Europe?

Italy, for its part, leaves nothing to chance. To bring home the stimulus money, it plays its best possible card: the former President of the European Central Bank, known as Super-Mario, Mario Draghin.

Draghi took the oath of office as Italian prime minister the second weekend. His government is supported by all parties in the Italian parliament – with the exception of the Italian brothers, who continue the legacy of fascism.

The 23 ministerial governments have seats in the center-right and center-left, as well as in the populist Five-Star Movement and Lega. However, the top eight portfolios are in the hands of the technocrats elected by Dragh.

Dragh’s government marks the end of Italy’s populist and nationalist era, which began with the 2018 parliamentary elections, says professor of political science Oreste Massari from the Roman University of Sapienza.

“The Five Star Movement and the Lega, who were hostile to the European Union, the single currency, the political elite and the institutions, are now taking their orders from Draghi. From a man who has risen to an international reputation as an uncompromising advocate of the ever-deepening integration of the euro and the European Union, ”says Massari.

Governability demanded sacrifices from the Five Star Movement and Lega. Draghi ignored the leader of Lega, known for his xenophobia Matteo Salvin and raised to his Minister of Economic Development a party representing the party’s more liberal line Giancarlo Giorgiettin.

The five-star movement, for its part, is dismissing all 40 of its representatives who voted against the Dragh government’s confidence in parliament.

Dragh’s government has such a broad base that it is not dependent on the support of any single party.

Italian a unique opportunity is understood in Italy in both the streets and the palaces. Dragh’s election as prime minister will receive an enthusiastic reception.

Tiziana De Filippis­

HS stopped a bioeconomy researcher on the street in Florence Tiziana De Filippisin, which summed up the atmosphere.

“Italy is now being offered the opportunity for important reforms and the pursuit of reformist policies. In this role, Draghi is the man in place, and he is a guarantee that Italy will do its best to realize its potential. ”

Event organizer Irene Borsotti is on the same lines.

Irene Borsotti­

“I want to pay tribute to the resigning Prime Minister Giuseppe Contelle, who has managed his plot as a pandemic prime minister quite exemplarily. But when it comes to the coming years and therefore the EU Recovery Fund, it is clear that there is no other Draghi tax in Italy, ”says Borsotti.

“When Draghi speaks, he is listened to. His network of contacts and European expertise is first class. ”

Professor of Politics at the University of Bologna Piero Ignazi sees the situation as an opportunity to strengthen Italy’s international position as well. With the retreat of Donald Trump, international politics looks different than it was a moment ago.

“The United States has returned to Atlantic cooperation and the Paris Climate Agreement and is looking for strong allies in Europe. Angela Merkelin the tremendous term as German and European leader ends in September. Also Emmanuel Macronin the position will be tested in France in the 2022 presidential election. Draghi-led serious Italy has a chance to make an impact, ”says Professor Ignazi.

The stakes are hard. The same set-up that enables Italy’s national and international appreciation also includes the ingredients of a great fiasco.

Draghi, who has been the governor of the European Central Bank during the euro crisis and has acted as guarantor of the single currency, is an advocate of deeper European integration and a common budget. More than half of the EU’s recovery package, which is now being distributed, will be given to Member States in the form of grants instead of loans.

This is the first time that the EU has borrowed on the market on such a large scale and distributed it to Member States in the form of grants. Some see this as a step towards a federation with a common economic policy and a coffers to implement that policy.

If Dragh-led Italy wastes its opportunities and fails to carry out the reforms required by the recovery package, it will be a nail in the coffin of those who are pushing for deeper integration in the European Union.

“The clock is running, and the start is important,” says Ignazi, a professor of politics.

The Italian governments are notoriously short-lived, and the biggest question mark for the Dragh government right now is the presidential election in about a year. The resigning president Sergio Mattarellan on site when you would prefer to see a flower other than a Super-Mario enjoying cross-party appreciation.

“If Italy is going to seize its unique opportunity, Draghi will have to fetch the money for the recovery facility during the year and build a decent mold to use the money in the years to come. If he succeeds in this task, as President of the Republic, he could in practice guarantee the implementation of the chosen line and reforms, ”Massari sums up.