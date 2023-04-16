Italy | Italian newspaper: Former Prime Minister Berlusconi got out of intensive care

Italian former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi has been released from intensive care, but remains hospitalized. About that told on Sunday, the Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera.

On Sunday, Berlusconi was transferred to a “normal treatment unit”, the newspaper reported, citing sources close to the former prime minister’s family.

86 years old Berlusconi has leukemia and suffers from pneumonia.

Berlusconi has been treated at the San Raffaele Hospital in Milan since April 5. Last Thursday, the doctors said that his condition had steadily improved.

The former prime minister is still involved in politics. He leads the Forza Italia party, which includes the Prime Minister by Giorgia Meloni to the government coalition. Berlusconi was elected senator last year.