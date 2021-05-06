Thursday, May 6, 2021
Italy Italian court sentenced two young US men to life imprisonment for police stabbing

May 6, 2021
in World
0

Italian the court has sentenced two young U.S. men to life in prison for killing a police officer in another year.

Another convicted man is a 21-year-old man who has admitted to being stabbed by Italian police Mario Cerciello Regan. The American had been on a summer vacation in Rome with a 20-year-old friend.

The Americans said it would have been a matter of self-defense. In their own words, they thought the police were villains who attacked them for a failed drug trade.

The younger of the men did not handle the killing weapon, but helped hide the knife, which is why he received the same charges under Italian law as his friend.

