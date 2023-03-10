The President of the Council Giorgia Meloni received the Israeli Prime Minister at Palazzo Chigi, Benjamin Netanyahuwho was welcomed by the guard of honor who performed the national anthems of Israel and Italy.

This morning, on twitter, the prime minister said she was “shocked by the umpteenth news of violence against Israeli civilians. Italy is at Israel’s side in the face of the terrorist attack that took place yesterday in Tel Aviv. I express to the Premier Netanyahu, recently arrived in Rome, my solidarity and that of the Italian government “, the tweet of the premier.

“Italy and Israel enjoy deep bilateral relations. Our diplomatic relations began immediately after the establishment of the State of Israel”, recalled Adolfo Urso, Minister of Enterprise and Made in Italy, in his speech at the Economic Forum for companies underway at Mimit, which was attended by the Israeli prime minister. It is a question, he reiterated, “of long-term relationships. We need to work together to give a joint response to global challenges”.