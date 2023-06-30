Home page World

If you want to go on holiday in Italy by car, you should be careful – stricter rules for drivers were passed on Tuesday evening.

Munich – pizza, pasta and lots of dolce vita. It’s no wonder that many Germans choose to vacation in beautiful Italy. According to that German Travel Association (DRV) Italy was the third most popular holiday destination in 2021. The country of pizza and pasta is also popular because it is so easy to reach by car. But beware! Here you should not only know the traffic rules, but also the new road rules. They got some changes on Tuesday (June 27th).

Stricter traffic rules in Italy: stricter on mobile phones, alcohol and drugs at the wheel

The new traffic rules are aimed at driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs, according to the Tyrolean news portal stol.it. The roads are said to be safer, and there is a zero-tolerance policy for drivers who are drunk or under the influence of drugs. These rules are coming now:

The 0.0 per thousand rule applies to anyone who has already been convicted of driving under the influence of alcohol. The car must be equipped with the so-called “Alcolock” system. This prevents driving if the alcohol shows a value other than “zero”. Danger: If you are caught with alcohol in your blood, you can face up to 30 years driving license suspension.

applies to anyone who has already been convicted of driving under the influence of alcohol. The car must be equipped with the so-called “Alcolock” system. This prevents driving if the alcohol shows a value other than “zero”. If you are caught with alcohol in your blood, you can face up to 30 years driving license suspension. For everyone else it stays alcohol limit of 0.5 consist.

consist. Drug consumption: In the future, rapid tests will be introduced here during controls. If the test is positive, the driver’s license will be withdrawn for twenty days. Anyone caught again can expect a driving ban of at least three years.

In the future, rapid tests will be introduced here during controls. If the test is positive, the driver’s license will be withdrawn for twenty days. Anyone caught again can expect a driving ban of at least three years. minors, who do not yet have a driver’s license and drive under the influence of alcohol or drugs are only allowed to obtain a driver’s license at the age of 24.

Stricter traffic rules in Italy: put your cell phone away!

In addition to stricter rules on alcohol and drugs, the government also wants to take action on mobile phone use. Anyone who uses a smartphone while driving and is caught should expect a driver’s license suspension of up to 15 days. If an accident is caused by using the mobile phone, the driver’s license suspension even doubles.

New traffic rules for e-scooters too: Italy introduces compulsory helmets and insurance

In addition, there are new regulations for e-scooters. While a ban on e-scooters has been discussed in Germany in the past, Italy is introducing new rules for use. In order to reduce the risk of injury, helmets will be compulsory in the future and insurance will be taken out. According to the news portal, there should also be a license plate requirement so that each vehicle can be assigned to an owner suedtirolnews.it.

In addition to the traffic rules, there are also numerous other rules that you should observe when on holiday in Italy.