Italy is launched in the ATP Cup 2021. The team led by Vincenzo Santopadre is the first to have sealed their qualification for the semifinals in this edition of the tournament, thanks to the fact that their leaders, Fabio Fognini and Matteo Berrettini, count almost all their matches by victories in Melbourne. On this second day of competition they faced France, in good dynamics after beating Dominic Thiem’s ​​Austria last Tuesday, which led to an undeniable victory.

Fognini demonstrated from the beginning of his duel against Benoit Paire that the physical problems that forced him to undergo surgery in recent months (in addition to passing COVID-19) are more than overcome. He’s back to his old self, a top-10 player who can beat anyone. After conceding 6-1 in the first set, the Frenchman struggled to equalize forces in the second, but Fognini proved his superiority at the decisive moment: 7-2 in the tie break and first point of the tie.

Later, Berrettini took to the track with the responsibility of finishing the job against Gael Monfils. And it did not fail. The Roman, another that seems He returns for his rights after signing a last season more than discreet, they haven’t given up any sets so far in the ATP Cup in singles matches and have given Italy three points in two ties. It was no less against the French, with whom he showed the best version of his service (6 aces and no double faults) to cement their overwhelming victory: 6-4 and 6-2 in just an hour and a half of meeting. Italy goes for it all.

Germany leaves Canada out

Germany had a happy debut in the edition of this course. He started his career in the tournament with triumphs of his main bastions in singles: Jan-Lennard Struff and Alexander Zverev. In addition, their respective victories left Canada without the possibility of qualifying for the semifinals in low hours, whose version is far from the one that reached the final of the Davis Cup 2019 against Spain.

Struff struck the first blow in the tie with a triumph worked against Milos Raonic. The German had to ‘break a stone’, since he only found a loophole against an accomplished server like the Canadian in the tiebreakers: 7-6 (4) and 7-6 (2). And even more costly was Zverev’s victory. The German, who is still subscribed to the comebacks and does not disconnect in the face of adversity (how David Ferrer’s hand shows), defeated his particular nemesis on hard court, Denis Shapovalov, who had not beaten on this surface since 2017: 6-7 (5), 6-3 and 7-6 (4) in almost three hours of battle. This Thursday, the German team will play for the semifinals in Group A neither more nor less than against the Novak Djokovic’s Serbia. Show guaranteed.