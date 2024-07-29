Millionaires on the run: Italy among the favorite destinations thanks to tax breaks

In 2024, according to the estimates of the report by Henley & Partnersit is expected that 128,000 millionaires will leave their countries of origin to move to other nations, surpassing last year’s record of 120,000. The phenomenon, constantly growing in recent years (88,000 in 2022 and 120,000 in 2023), represents a significant indicator of global economic and geopolitical changes.

Australia they United Arab Emirates United emerge as the main destinations for the millionaire emigrantswith Dubai which attracts a growing number of wealthy people thanks to its favorable tax policy and economic stability. The China continues to be the country with the highest number of outgoing millionaires, with 15,200 individuals estimated for 2024, followed by United Kingdom with 9,500 and from India with 4,300.

The reasons behind these migrations are complex and varied. In China, the main concerns are economic uncertainty and the geopolitical tensions. In the UK, increasing taxation on the rich And Post-Brexit political instability are determining factors.

Russia, which has seen a Mass exodus of millionaires in 2022 and 2023 due to economic sanctions, it foresees a stabilization with approximately 1,000 individuals leaving in 2024, while the South Korea records a steady stream of outgoing millionaires with an estimated 1,200 by 2024.

The United Arab Emirates are confirmed as the main destination for millionaires, with 6,700 new arrivals expected in 2024. The United Stateswith a 62% increase in its millionaire population in the last decade, remains a popular destination, with 3,800 new arrivals expected in 2024. Singapore continues to attract wealthy individuals thanks to its strong economy and high standard of living, with an estimated 3,500 new millionaires. Canada And Australiaalthough they see a slight decline compared to previous years, remain coveted destinations, with 3,200 and 2,500 new millionaires expected respectively.

Italy represents an interesting case, with 2,200 new millionaires expected in 2024. The country has implemented a preferential tax regime for new residents, aimed at attracting high-income individuals. This relief allows for the application a flat rate tax of 100,000 euros on income produced abroad, regardless of the amount of the income itself, and to extend this regime to family members with a tax of 25,000 euros for each. This incentive, which has a maximum duration of 15 years, includes significant exemptions, such as exemption from gift and inheritance tax for assets located abroad and from tax monitoring (RW Framework).

Furthermore, for non-EU citizens, there is a simplified procedure for obtaining a visa, making Italy an increasingly attractive destination for wealthy emigrants.

In conclusion, the phenomenon of millionaire migration reflects global economic and political dynamics. Countries such as the United Arab Emirates, the United States and Singapore continue to attract wealthy individuals due to favorable tax policies and high quality of life, while nations such as China and the United Kingdom, facing economic and political uncertainties, see a significant exodus of millionaires. Italy, with its favorable tax regime, is positioning itself as an emerging destination for new wealthy residents, helping to redraw the global landscape of wealth and power.

*BLB Partner Ta