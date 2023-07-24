Home page World

From: Richard Strobl

Split

The mega yacht of Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the United Arab Emirates. (Archive image) © IMAGO/Tonci Plazibat

Italy is trying to protect its nature and population from ever-increasing crowds of tourists. However, these rules do not apply to the super-rich. Criticism rains down.

Munich/Florence – Italy is a popular holiday destination worldwide. Culture, cuisine and also the fantastic nature are an absolute attraction. But because of the increasing tourist crowds, Italy is also increasingly opposed to mass tourism, which can permanently destroy the experience of travelers and residents as well as nature. That is why some strict, new vacationer rules were introduced in Italy. However, not everyone follows these rules. A particularly blatant violation now causes a storm of indignation.

Italy association rages over Sheikh superyacht in Tuscany

Crime scene Tuscany: To be more precise, the small island of Giannutri in the Tuscan archipelago. With a length of just under three kilometers and a maximum width of 500 meters, it is a small natural jewel with only 27 inhabitants. The climate here is particularly mild in winter and tropical plants such as palm trees and orchids thrive magnificently. Against this background, the whole island has been declared a nature reserve to protect the wonderful nature. The sea around the island is also protected because of the biodiversity and is part of the Tuscan Archipelago National Park – also protected by the European Union.

Almost 100 people are allowed to visit the island per day. But even these must observe strict rules in order not to damage plants and animals.

Anger in Italy: “Then the mega yachts come”

“But then the mega yachts come,” she writes Republica to a particularly blatant case of disregard of the applicable rules. The very emotional complaint came from the Italian Legambiente, one of the largest and most influential environmental protection organizations in Italy.

A picturesque bay of Giannutri island in Tuscany. (Archive image) © IMAGO/xWireStockx

The explicit eyesore is the superyacht owned by Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the United Arab Emirates’ foreign minister. He arrived in front of the island in mid-July with his 146-meter yacht. There “he was able to circumnavigate Giannutri freely and even cross and stop in the Grottoni area, Zone 1, with full protection,” the cites Republica from the Legambiente complaint.

“Floating island of luxury” in the nature reserve in Italy

The “floating island of luxury”, as the newspaper describes the yacht, had “stopped in one of the two unprotected access corridors and like in a movie, motor boats and jet skis came out of the belly of the supership and drove into the protected sea of ​​​​the island, which is closed to mere mortals,” Legambiente continued.

According to the report, there is a lot of trouble on the island itself, after all, bathing in certain specially protected areas is prohibited. But these rules apparently do not apply to the sheikh.

“We dream of bathing in places like this, but these people do what they want,” reads a video on social media that shows the arrival of the super-rich in the area.

Bitter yacht conclusion in Italy

According to the report, however, there is no permanent control around the island to control violations. “The Emiratis obviously knew that,” says Legambiente. The complaint turns to Italy’s environment minister, Pichetto Fratin, and asks if he will do anything about the misconduct.

Ranking: The 15 most beautiful and popular vacation spots in Italy View photo gallery

Apparently, the sheikh’s visit is not an isolated case. In its protest note, Legambiente also criticizes other similar incidents in the nature reserve. All of these were reported to the port authority – apparently without causing the desired reaction.

So one concludes in the letter aloud Republica concluding: “If, as is evident, the government is not capable of defending the Sea of ​​Giannutri, then it should increase surveillance at sea and on land through the use of special police forces, as happens in countries that really protect the environment. It makes little sense to sanction damage caused only after it has been reported. Otherwise the government should say that it has capitulated and that the sheikhs and brazen people can do whatever they want.”