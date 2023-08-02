Rome – Azzurri defeat. Milena Bertolini’s national team leaves the scene at the women’s soccer World Cup, defeated by South Africa 3-2 at the end of a match conditioned by mistakes of all kinds by the Azzurri. A sensational elimination, it would have been enough not to lose also considering the concomitant defeat of Argentina with Sweden already qualified, but Italy destroys by itself every time the little good they managed to achieve in a cursed match.

And to think that the match had started in the best possible way for Italy. Appearing immediately in the match, Beccari gets himself a penalty kick which in the 11th minute it is Caruso who transforms flawlessly. A goal lead and qualification in the pocket, however the blues lose control of the field and security, while South Africa gains confidence. The reaction of the Africans was immediate, Moodaly’s shot from outside in the 22nd minute was printed on the post by Durante batting. But the equalizer which arrived in the 32nd minute was a sensational gift from the Azzurri: Orsi’s blind pass caught Durante unprepared, out of position and late in a desperate attempt to avoid a sliding own goal.

At 1-1 comes the burst of Italian pride, but Beccari’s header from Giugliano’s corner hits the post in turn. At half-time, the draw was still sufficient, but in the second half it was South Africa who insisted while Italy appeared blocked by the fear of losing. And in the 67th minute, the goal kicked the national team out of the World Cup for a few minutes: a good intuition from Kgatlana who rewarded Magaia’s cut, able to score the 1-2 goal in perfect solitude. It’s the slap that the Azzurri need, in the meantime Sweden had taken the lead against Argentina and Girelli’s late entry into the field is useful at least in set pieces.

Just a flicker of number 10 in the 74th minute allows you to find the equalizer of the virtual qualification: it is Girelli who stands out from a corner, but the deflection in front of goal is still by Caruso for the 2-2 which makes Bertolini and all the blues breathe a sigh of relief. The draw seems to give new enthusiasm, but Girelli devours the 3-2 goal following a perfect assist from Cantore. The missed knockout allows the opponents to stay in the game, the 11 minutes of added time (they will become 16) assigned give South Africa the peace of mind to try in order and already in the 92nd minute the goal arrives which qualifies for the round of 16: Seoposenwe serves Magaia who finds Kgatlana in the center of the area, an action similar to the previous one from Italy but compared to Girelli the South African captain finds the winning pot.

Italy’s strength of desperation remains behind by a goal, after a couple of minutes it is Giacinti who touches the crossroads after persistent action, it is the last thrill while the clock runs inexorably. Until the final whistle, which marks the end of the World Cup for Italy. And in all likelihood also from the Bertolini era, coach of a national team that arrived in New Zealand without an identity.

Bertolini’s farewell

«I’m very sorry because we worked hard during this period to get through the group and we didn’t succeed». These are the first words released to Rai1 by Bertolini, after the defeat. «Spare parts too close to the world championship? – he analyzed -. I don’t think this group lacked chemistry, they are fine with each other. A little fear was born, those 5 goals scored against Sweden took away our certainties. That own goal made us fearful. The main opponent today was not South Africa but ourselves».

For the coach at the end of his mandate it is his presence on the blue bench: «I am convinced of the choices made, these are the best players and I also believe that there will be a good future for this national team. This World Cup has served to grow some players who will meet again tomorrow. My contract? It doesn’t matter, the future of the movement is important, which I hope will always grow. I hope I have left a legacy in this young team, I hope the movement will find it again in the future».