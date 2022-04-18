In the beautiful Tuscan hills, hidden between olive trees and cypresses, is the youth training center of Empoli FC, a club from the Italian Serie A. About 150 young football players between the ages of eight and nineteen train every day on four football pitches with artificial grass. Also on the site is ‘Casa Azzurri’, a football hotel with restaurant named after the club’s color, where the first team isolates themselves before each home game. The red building next door is the boarding school of 25 young footballers, who have been under contract with Empoli from the age of fourteen, and are monitored 24 hours a day. They go to school in the town and stay at the training complex, where they spend an afternoon tutor be supervised.

Many Italian clubs now have such a training center for youth. “But when we opened ours in 2006, we were among the pioneers,” says Fabrizio Corsi, a Tuscan fashion entrepreneur and club president for 31 years. Empoli achieved varying results, but under Corsi’s leadership only played in Serie A or B, the Italian Eredivisie and First Division. “We are the youngest team in the highest league, the club that lets the most players from their own youth play, and by far the most Italians play in the first team,” says the club president.

That is exceptional in Italy. Investing in youth and promising players only after many years of selling them on to a top club: that is Empoli’s approach, which compares itself with Ajax in that area. It is also out of financial necessity. The Tuscan middle class does not have the capital to attract many expensive foreigners. Many of them are in Serie A.

More than 60 percent of the players (per selection of 25 at a club) are not from Italy. Too many foreigners in the top league, which also offers too few playing opportunities to young Italians: it is cited as the main explanation why the Azzurri for the second time in a row are missing from a final round of the World Cup.

On March 24, Italy lost the play-off game in Palermo to modest North Macedonia in Palermo and missed qualifying for the World Cup in Qatar. That hit hard in football country Italy, a patchwork of regions with very different identities. A World Cup unites the Italians under one flag. That this proud football nation again sees such a sporting and socially important event pass by – the Azzurri were not among them in Russia in 2018 – hurts.

First talk about the money

When the strongest emotion had ebbed after the elimination, the conversation mainly focused on the financial loss, says Marco Calabresi (34), sports journalist at Corriere della Sera and la Gazzetta dello Sport† The football association takes next to millions of euros from sponsors because Italy is not participating at the end of this year. And the public broadcaster Rai, which had already bought the TV rights to the matches, sees lucrative advertising revenues blown through the nose. Only now that the emotions have died down, is there room in Italy for a debate about the underlying causes: how is it possible that a team that became European champions barely eight months earlier, does not qualify for the World Cup again?

“The drama is that Italy is a country for old people,” Antonio Percassi, the president of Atalanta Bergamo, told the newspaper. Il Giornale† And Gabriele Gravina, president of the Italian Football Association, told La Republica that there are simply too many foreigners playing in Serie A. That makes the pond from which the national coach can fish his national selection, too small.

According to football analyst Marco Calabresi, the presence of foreigners in the Italian league does not pose a fundamental problem for international tournaments. At least, not until the young Italians are 19 or 20 years old. “Up to that age, the Azzurri hold up well against other countries,” he says. According to him, the real problem lies in the phase before and after. For it, because too few Italian clubs really invest in their own youth academy. And after that, because once the Italians get ready to play for Serie A, they often have to make room for foreign players. “For example, the gap between young Italians who gain too little experience at the highest level, and young players from other football countries, is growing.”

Investing in youth

To regain success at the highest level, Calabresi believes, Italian clubs must follow the example of smaller clubs such as Empoli and Sassuolo: seriously investing in their own youth and a professional infrastructure, but then also muster the courage to actually to give playing time.

Antonio Buscè (46), who himself played three hundred times in the shirt of Empoli, is a youth coach at his old club. Last season he won the league title with the Under-19. “Of course winning is important,” says Buscè, seated at a long, narrow dining table in the club hotel. “But I have only really achieved my goal if the players I have trained play in the base of the first team.”

A beaming, blond thirteen-year-old with equally beaming parents makes his appearance before the chairman of Empoli FC. In July, the boy will draw. Until then, his name will be kept secret from the press, to prevent another club from stealing him. A place in Empoli’s youth is in demand, because those who are good will later have a chance to play in the first team, in the Serie A. And after gaining experience at Empoli, top clubs such as Internazionale or Juventus can always follow later. In contrast, a boy who ends up in the AC Milan youth ranks could be loaned out to a Serie B club in adulthood, with much less chance of playing himself in the spotlight of a top club.

Empoli (blue shirt) lost 4-1 to Udinese in Serie A on Saturday.

Photo Photo Andrea Bressanutti/LaPresse



Whoever conquers a place in the youth of a professional club belongs in any case to the happy fewsays Matteo Pinci (39), sports journalist at La Republica† About 90 percent of the football players in Italy go to football schools, where making a profit is much more important than a good education. “Such schools strive for as many enrollments as possible. With the contribution they often pay for the first team and the organization of the club.” Youth trainers are often amateurs, because they don’t cost too much. For example, the children lack adequate training for years, even though their parents still have to pay a lot. Pinci has already learned that a father paid 10,000 euros to have his son sign with a Serie C club.

Former football player and trainer Cesare Prandelli predicted in 2014 that the inadequate training of the Italian football youth could have a negative effect on the national team, says Pinci. “If we don’t focus more on youth, he said then, Italy will not qualify for the World Cup in eight years. Unfortunately, he was right.”

Set quotas?

After missing out on the World Cup in Qatar, Italian professional football has set up a working group to examine whether the quotas for clubs playing in Serie A should be changed. Now a selection of 25 players must include four footballers who have played for their own club for four years, and another four players who have been trained in the youth department of an Italian club. The proposal is to oblige clubs to include eight Italians in their selection. But whether it has any chance of success is highly questionable, with the large number of foreigners in the Italian league.

It is often cheaper and easier to buy a talented foreigner of seventeen years of age than to invest in the education of an Italian, for example from the age of eleven. “Buying a player in Italy can be more difficult in some ways, both in terms of taxes and expenses,” said Empoli chairman Corsi. “More and more clubs are buying abroad, because the price of players is lower in some markets. Furthermore, it may simply be cheaper for clubs to buy foreign players.”

The latter has to do with the ‘growth decree’, from 2019. With this, the Italian government introduced a significant tax cut for foreigners who go to work in Italy. The intention was to attract highly qualified professionals in this way, and the brain drain of young, highly educated Italians going abroad. Unintentionally, this is now also to the disadvantage of Italian footballers.

Empoli chairman Corsi would embrace stricter rules for a minimum number of Italian players per selection. But he wonders if that isn’t discrimination. “Foreigners must of course remain welcome”, says youth coach Antonio Buscè, “but our competition does benefit from a greater balance”. Ultimately, you can’t ignore it, says Buscè: „You build a strong Italian team around the players of the top clubs, who are used to winning titles with their team. You can then supplement the champs of Inter, Milan or Juve with the best players from middle-class teams such as Empoli, Sampdoria or Torino. After all, we also became world champions in 2006.”