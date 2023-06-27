And the video clip spread on social media, at a time when the residents of Rome were already complaining about the influx of tourists who flooded the city in record numbers this season..

The clip documented the man carving “Evan + Haley 23” on the Flavian amphitheater, which is approximately two thousand years old, an act described by the Minister of Culture, Gennaro Sangioliano, as “dangerous, humiliating, and a sign of great rudeness,” expressing his hope that the perpetrators will be found “and punished according to of the laws.”

Graffiti and sculpture previously made by tourists at the Colosseum were punished with fines exceeding $20,000..

Tourism Minister Daniela Santanche also expressed her hope that the tourist would be punished “so that he understands the seriousness of this act,” and called for respect for Italy’s culture and history, adding: “We cannot allow those who visit our country to feel free to act in this way,” according to the Associated Press. .

And in 2014, a Russian tourist was fined 20,000 euros ($25,000) for writing a letter on the walls of the Colosseum, after an urgent sentence was issued to him to 4 years in prison, suspended..

The following year, two American tourists were punished after they carved their names into the monument.

The Italian Tourism Association said that, according to the government statistics office, the year 2023 witnessed the influx of record numbers of tourists to the country, exceeding pre-pandemic levels, when they reached their highest levels in 2019..