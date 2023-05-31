Home page politics

Italy is apparently preparing a new aid package for Ukraine. It could contain important air defense systems that give Kiev an advantage.

Rome/Kiev – Italy will send another aid package to Ukraine in its fight against Russia. According to the Italian news agency ANSA, Italy’s Defense Minister Guido Crosetto presented a new decision on arms sales to Kiev on May 30 during a hearing in the parliamentary committee for the control of special services.

It is not yet known exactly what weapons the government of Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni will send. The contents of Crosetto’s speech on Friday (June 2) would also be kept secret. The planned deliveries are the seventh Italian military aid package since Russia attacked Ukraine in February 2022. It is the second under Meloni’s government. She has been Italy’s prime minister since October 22, 2022 and has taken a strong position in supporting Ukraine. Recently, Meloni even raised his voice when MPs from a populist party called on the Italian government to stop arms deliveries to Ukraine.

Italy approves new aid package for Ukraine – air defense system to protect Kiev

Speculations of the Italian daily newspaper Il Messaggero According to the military package, it could include a SAMP/T ground-based anti-aircraft missile system, as well as other anti-aircraft systems, since the SAMP/T anti-aircraft missile system was already part of the previous assistance package in February. The newspaper later added that equipment against biological, chemical and radiological (NBCR) attacks was also included in the package. The newspaper refers to the defense minister’s speech, but the information has not been officially confirmed.

It was only in mid-May that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyj visited Italy during his trip to Europe for the first time since the start of the Ukraine war. Even if the country cannot offer billions in arms supplies like the USA or Germany, the Prime Minister of Ukraine again pledged her unlimited support during the visit. Among other things, Meloni campaigned for Kiev to be included in the EU, because the country was also fighting for the future of Europe. (nz/dpa)