ofRichard Strobl shut down

The corona numbers are also falling in Italy. As of Monday, the restrictions in a number of regions will therefore be relaxed again.

Rome – As in Germany, the Corona * numbers continue to fall in Italy *. According to experts, the seven-day incidence per 100,000 inhabitants in Italy has fallen to just under 16.7, as reported by the dpa. Therefore, the government now wants to loosen the applicable corona rules further – just in time for the summer vacation season. A number of popular travel destinations are also affected.

Italy relaxes corona rules – from Monday

As early as Monday, the restrictions on health protection * are to be further relaxed in several regions. From then on, all regions in the Mediterranean country are considered to be so-called white zones. The loosest rules in Italy’s traffic light system apply here. The only exception is the small Aosta Valley in the north of the country.

The Italian Minister of Health Roberto Speranza announced on Friday in Rome.

Accordingly, the risk classification will be reduced for another seven regions at the beginning of the week. These include very popular travel destinations such as South Tyrol, Tuscany and Sicily.

Only a few restrictions then apply here. However, the obligation to wear a protective mask in public spaces – also outside – and the distance rules remain in place.

The country with a population of 60 million registered almost 1150 new infections in 24 hours and 35 new deaths related to the corona virus on Friday. (rjs / dpa) * Merkur.de is an offer from IPPEN MEDIA