The new paper by Deloitte and the Polytechnic of Milan, entitled “The role and functioning of the European Technology Transfer Offices”, presents theEuropean Union characterized by fragmentation and inequalities between member countries due to factors such as R&D spending, R&D intensity and patent applications filed. These dimensions are included in an index that the European Commission has defined to evaluate and compare innovation in European countries, called the European Innovation Scoreboard (EIS). Overall, R&D spending shows the European Union on the last step of the global podium behind the United States of America and Chinabut in first place both in terms of number of patents filed and patents granted, according to data from the European Patent Office. The EIS defined Italy as a «Moderate Innovator» in 2023 (France, Germany and the UK are Strong Innovators and the Netherlands Innovation Leaders). Although Italy has improved its performance compared to previous years, the results of the paper lead us to believe it is necessary to increase the number of graduates and increase investments in VC and R&D (Italy is only 14th in terms of per capita spending on R&D in the EU 27). Characterized by a production fabric largely made up of micro-enterprises (95%), Italy is at the top of the European ranking for the rate of conversion of applications into patents and ranks third for investments in Research and Development (R&D). In addition to the brake of the small size of micro-enterprises, moreover, Italy suffers from an uneven level of innovation capacity between regions and the inability to express Innovation Leader among its regions, with only three regions (Emilia-Romagna, Friuli Venezia-Giulia and Autonomous Province of Trento) Strong Innovator.

“Starting from the description of the Technology Transfer (TT) panorama and the operational methods of the Technology Transfer Offices (TTOs), the research aims to formulate initial ideas and considerations to enhance the impact and effectiveness of the Italian TTOs in facilitating the passage of knowledge and technologies from the academic to the productive context”, explains Gabriele Secol, Partner Deloitte – Officine Innovazione. “Although Italy has all the requirements to excel, in fact, our research shows that there is still an important gap with the leading European countries in technological transfer. But the challenge of innovation is crucial for our country and for the whole world. ‘Europe: this is why we must collaborate to improve our technology transfer model and make it competitive in the global scenario

“.

“Technology transfer represents a strategic challenge for our country. At the Polytechnic of Milan, our Technology Transfer Office supports researchers in the protection and valorisation of their inventions, encouraging collaboration with industry”, comments Marco Bocciolone, Rector’s Delegate for Technology Transfer of the Polytechnic of Milan. “However, as the study carried out in the paper suggests, there is still ample room for improvement of the system and to implement it it is necessary to adopt a systemic vision that favors Open Innovation, clear governance and an incentive model that invests in training specific for TTO staff in this way we can transform academic innovation into an engine of economic and social growth for Italy”.



According to the study by Deloitte and the Polytechnic of Milan,













created as part of the MUSA (Multilayered Urban Sustainability Action) project, the Innovation Ecosystem financed by the Ministry of University and Research as part of the National Recovery and Resilience Plan, to continue the path of growth in innovation undertaken from our country, the role of academies, research centers, IRCCS and their TTOs is fundamental. However, it is highlighted that, to date, there are numerous areas of development to improve the structuring of technology transfer programs. The transition to a systemic vision of the topic appears necessary, potentially also managed by a non-profit entity established ad hoc for the management of third mission activities and which encourages collaboration between the actors involved in the technology transfer process for mas

simulate its effectiveness and exploit the maximum potential of scientific discoveries from both a social and economic point of view, encouraging synergistic collaboration between the various promoters of innovation to overcome the current fragmentation of actors and the difficulties of collaboration between academies, institutions and businesses.



“Technology transfer represents a fundamental strategic lever for the growth and competitiveness of our country. It is crucial not only to enhance the innovations developed within academic contexts, but also to transform them into concrete solutions for the benefit of the entrepreneurial fabric and society“, comments Prof. Salvatore Torrisi, Scientific Coordinator of MUSA. “Like MUSA, continues TorrisilWe work every day so that our Technology Transfer Office (TTO) system becomes a model of excellence, capable of effectively connecting the world of research with that of business. Only in this way will we be able to bridge the gap that still separates us from the leading countries in Europe and successfully face the global challenges of innovation.”

Image created by DALL-E