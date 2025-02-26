In Italy, a lot has been discussed in the last two years about sending weapons to Ukraine. Some games, especially left, were not supporters. Even in the government majority, the league was increasingly reluctant. Now it is discussed on the … Shipping from soldiers to Ukraine and Italian politics is divided.

On Monday night, a note from the League, led by the Vice President of the Government, Matteo Salvini, was overwhelming: “No Italian soldier in Ukraine.” It was the response to the plan of the French president, Emmanuel Macron, presented in Washington with the US leader Donald Trumpto send a European contingent to defend the oriental borders, as a shield for kyiv and Europe. Obviously, Salvini’s warning was not addressed only to the French president. His message was also destined for his government partners. Salvini knows the plans of the Italian diplomatic and military system and what are the European commitments that Giorgia Meloni You will not be able to avoid.

According to government sources cited by the Italian media, Meloni spoke Monday at the G7 meeting about a proposal of its Executive: Italy will send soldiers only in the field of an international peace mission, with precise security guarantees, which must also include A degree of American involvement. The formula should be that of a Paz Force, under the UN, as the Minister of Defense stated, Guido Crosetto. The Leader of Brothers of Italy is convinced that only then the sending of soldiers to Ukraine will be digestible by the parties and italian public opinion.

In short, Meloni is clearly willing to send troops to Ukraine, despite Salvini’s opposition. In fact, the Minister of Defense, Guido CrosettoHe talked about this possibility in Brussels, a couple of weeks ago, with his American counterpart Pete Hegseth. After that meeting, the Italian media commented that Italy could assume an important role, in the front row, in the peace force that should be formed after the declaration of a truce, or a peace treaty between Ukraine and Russia.

In any case, the opposition of Matteo Salvini The Meloni plan for the shipment of soldiers to Ukraine will depend much on the position that Donald Trump adopts. If the US President gives his blessing to the sending of a contingent of European soldiers in Ukraine, it will be very difficult for Salvini, a supporter of Trump and the Russian President Putin, can continue with his campaign contrary to the sending of Italian troops in defense of kyiv.