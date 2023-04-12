Home page World

The soiling of monuments and works of art by climate activists is to be severely punished in Italy in the future. There are high fines.

Munich/Rome – They stick themselves to busy intersections or dump oil on the street: climate activists take a wide variety of measures to draw attention to the climate crisis. But the campaigns, for example, with climate stickers of the “last generation” repeatedly caused trouble, especially among drivers.

The adhesive campaigns are not an exclusively Germany-wide phenomenon. Activists are also taking to the streets in other countries, including Italy. Most recently, members of the Ultima Generazione (Last Generation) group poured black liquid into a fountain on Rome’s famous Spanish Steps. Apparently that was the last straw.

Italy announces tough course and “criminal sanctions” against climate activists

Now the government in Italy has announced a tough course against climate activists. In the future, hefty damages of up to 60,000 euros could be due for graffiti on monuments and works of art. The cabinet of Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni agreed on a corresponding decree. This also provides for “criminal sanctions” if cultural assets are destroyed, soiled or defaced, Italian Culture Minister Gennaro Sangiuliano said on Tuesday (April 11) after the cabinet meeting in Rome.

Activists from the Italian organization Ultima Generazione block a street in Rome. © Fabio Frustaci/imago

“Attacks on monuments and artistic sites cause economic damage to the community,” the Swiss media portal quoted View the minister. Since polluted monuments would have to be cleaned by “highly specialized personnel” using expensive machines, those responsible should “take on the financial responsibility”. However, the penalties for climate activists are not yet regulated by law. Parliament has two months to turn the decree into law.

Up to 60,000 euros fine for climate activists in Italy: “It’s time to say that it is enough”

“It’s time to say that it’s enough: we are confronted with systematic vandalism of our artistic and cultural heritage that has absolutely nothing to do with environmental protection,” Sangiuliano criticized the action of climate activists on the Spanish Steps in early April .

Meanwhile, the efforts of the Italian government to combat climate change do not go far enough for climate activists and opposition parties. “We are deeply concerned about the inaction of the current government when it comes to climate protection,” said Angelo Bonelli, spokesman for the Italian Greens, on the sidelines of a climate demo in Rome. Giorgia Meloni’s right-wing government is trying to make Italy dependent on fossil fuels.

Italy is already grappling with a worrying drought. After exceptional drought was recorded last year, especially in the north of the country, drought and water shortages are looming again this year. Meloni’s cabinet has planned concrete measures against this, including the expansion of rainwater collection basins and the appointment of a special commissioner with far-reaching powers. (kas/dpa)