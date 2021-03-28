Milan (AFP) – Venice has become a ghost town, while Portofino has become the confluence of the velvet layer on the Ligurian coast, desolate, similar to Farina on the bank of Lake Como .. Tourism in Italy is the fifth global destination that pays a high price due to the “Covid-19” epidemic.

The number of tourists in Italy collapsed last year, with the arrival of 25.53 million foreign visitors, compared to 65.02 million in 2019, a decrease of more than 60%.

Likewise, revenues related to international tourism collapsed by the same rate and fell to 17.45 billion euros, meaning that the lost profit amounted to 26.85 billion for this sector compared to 2019, according to figures collected by the Central Bank of Italy.

“The situation is really tragic, and every effort must be made to revive a sector with such vitality in the country,” said Carlo Sangali, president of the Italian Federation of Chambers of Commerce.

About 100,000 companies in the tourism sector are facing the risk of bankruptcy, according to the Demoscopica Research Institute, which could lead to the loss of 440,000 job opportunities.

The absence of customers

“The year 2020 has been catastrophic for us,” says Marina Dente, owner of a small leather shop in the beautiful town of Farina, on the bank of Lake Como.

The foreign customers were absent, especially the Americans. “Our revenues fell by 80% last year,” she says. Even George Clooney does not come with this pandemic; the American actor has a luxurious home on the second side of the lake in Lalue.

Before the pandemic, tourism represented 14% of the Italian GDP, and its collapse contributed to plunging the country in 2020 with the worst economic recession since World War II, with a decline of 8.9%.

The pandemic also had devastating effects on this vital sector of the third economy in the euro area, forcing hotels and restaurants to close for months.

To relaunch the wheel of tourism, the Italian Railways Authority proposes “Covid-free” express train trips between Rome and Milan in early April, in a European precedent.

The train crew and all passengers will undergo checks before boarding.

And the “Italian” aviation company launched a similar initiative last year on some domestic and international flights.

The presidents of Venice and Florence, the Mahdi of art and history in the country, decided to form a joint front to demand urgent assistance from the government, stressing that without these two cities, “Italy will not recover.”

Occupancy of hotel rooms

“Without tourists, Venice is as dead as Pompeii, it is sad when we walk the streets,” said Anna Bijay, a tour guide in Venice.

During a whole year, it made only about ten visits with tourists, while foreign tourists’ occupancy of hotel rooms decreased by 54% to 184.1 million in 2020 in Italy.

The horizon remains bleak for the year 2021. The Director of the National Tourism Authority, Giorgio Palmecci, warned that “international tourism in Italy will not return to pre-pandemic levels before 2023.”

Even Portofino, the favorite destination of celebrities and billionaires from the entire world, was not immune to this phenomenon.

Its luxury Rolex and Christian Dior stores remain empty, awaiting the return of foreign visitors.

“2020 was the worst year we’ve had,” says Emmanuella Cattaneo, a bar manager in the city’s harbor, sorry for the absence of American and British customers.

But the few foreign tourists, as well as Italians, are also taking advantage of the uncharacteristic calm.

“There are very few tourists here, which is a nice thing,” said Rainer Liebert, who came from Heidelberg in Germany during a visit to Milan.