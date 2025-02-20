Italy is based on the false ‘parental alienation syndrome’ to deny the custody of his son to Juana Rivas: “It is highly manipulative”

Italian justice is based on the “parental alienation syndrome” (SAP) to deny the custody of her younger son to Juana Rivas. A syndrome that is described as “false” by the legal system of our country because it has no scientific rigor and is not protected by international organizations such as UN or WHO. In fact, Spain signed in 2017 a state pact against gender violence that denied its use because it is considered to be a strategy to silence women, since they consider that they manipulate their children. Despite this, the Court of Cagliari has based the decision on custody in this principle, while Spain wants to prohibit it definitively in the next childhood law.

The 66 -page sentence, to which Eldiario.es Andalucía has had access, makes a complete tour of what happened between Juana Rivas and Francesco Arcuri since it was convicted of ill -treatment in 2009, but places Rivas in the role of mother “Highly manipulative” and as a “functional and adequate” father. According to the ruling, Juana does not take into account her behaviors of the past – in reference to her flight and subsequent condemnation for minors’s subtraction – and has induced her children, Gabriel and Daniel, to be against her parent. To do this, the court refers to three expert reports that have been essential for custody to remain in the hands of Arcuri since 2019, when Cagliari was granted it for the first time exclusively.

These reports appear in the judicial ruling and two of them are based precisely on the Parental Alienation Syndrome. The first, of 2018, requested at the request of the Court itself, considers that Juana Rivas has a “severely pathological psychic functioning” and that his eldest son, Gabriel is “alienated” with the mother and that is why he has a bad relationship with his father , questioning that the young man’s testimonies against his father, then a minor, were real. It should be remembered that the dates on which the report is issued, Rivas was being judged and ended up being sentenced to prison for the subtraction of children by fleeing with them from Italy alleging that they were in “danger of death.”

Reports based on a “false” syndrome

Despite this, this report was essential for the Cagliari Court to grant the custody of children exclusively to Arcuri. A custody that maintains, after this Monday has been ratified in the original ruling, which orders Daniel’s return with his father to Italy and literally prevents that he can be in Spain. If Rivas wants to see his son again, he can only do it in Sardinia. However, the lawyers of Granada insist that, for the moment, the child does not leave and that the case remains in the hands of the Provincial Court that maintains the precautionary measure.

Different version maintains the defense of Francesco Arcuri who, consulted by this means, alleges that the child, 11, must already be with his parent or otherwise a crime would be committed. In fact, Juana Rivas was reported in Italy for another crime of minors a month ago by her ex -partner. But beyond that, the sentence continues with a series of justifications that put in the center the alleged manipulation of Juana Rivas about their children and minimizes their relief requests for the alleged episodes of macho and vicar violence that has been described for years.

The Italian Court comes to affirm that “the mother has favored, consciously or unconsciously, the structuring of an alienation process of the father figure”, thus assuming the SAP, a concept that in Spain wants to explicitly prohibit as a judicial argument in The next childhood law. Cagliari’s justice, however, gives full validity to this theory to discredit Rivas and justify Daniel’s separation from his mother. The sentence also notes that the mother “does not manifest any awareness of the consequences of her past actions and justifies her behavior claiming to have been a victim of gender violence”, which means minimizing her history of ill -treatment and presenting it as an unstable figure for her children.

The second expert report, prepared after a resource presented by the lawyers of the Granada, reinforces this same thesis. He insists that Rivas is a mother “not suitable” for custody and emphasizes that Arcuri, on the other hand, is “a functional and adequate, responsive and container father.” The court is based on these arguments to maintain Daniel’s custody in the hands of his parent and impose a restriction that prevents his departure from Italy, limiting contact with his mother to visits in Sardinia.

There is a third report, made in 202, to monitor children, in which minors talk about episodes of alleged abuse by their father. Gabriel, the eldest, talks about physical aggressions, but the psychologist doubts them and says they are conflicts of adolescence. For his part, Daniel, the little one whose custody is now in the center of the plot, said at first that his father had pushed him, but then changed his version, which is why the psychologist understands that he has been, again , manipulated by Juana Rivas.

The Italian Prosecutor’s Office, ignored

Although the Italian justice has insisted on the SAP and has minimized the testimonies of Juana and her children, just a few months ago, the prosecution of that country did endorse the thesis of the defense of Rivas. In November 2024, he said there were sufficient indications to investigate Arcuri for Vicaria violence, although the Cagliari court has not taken it into account. The sentence rules out taking precautionary measures in this regard and indicates that the Fiscal Ministry with its investigation adds little “to the probative table”, despite the multiple complaints of Gabriel and Daniel.

In any case, the Italian justice has denied him the custody of his younger son to Juana Rivas, keeping her exclusively in her father, Francesco Arcuri. The defense of Granada will resort to the decision once again, but the legal situation in which the child is increasingly complex. While Italy demands that he return with his parent and that he cannot be in Spain with Juana, although he allowed it during Christmas holidays, Rivas’s lawyers are confident that the precautionary who keeps Daniel in Granada serves to gain time and that The child does not have to return to Italian soil.

Meanwhile, in Spain the complaint for “international” vicaria that Juana Rivas put for the acts of alleged violence occurred in the last eight years in the two countries has been filed. Two judges were inhibited from the complaint for violence filed by the Granada’s lawyers in January to stop Daniel’s march and another complaint is still ongoing for ill -treatment and intimidation by the dozens of lost calls he received from Arcuri during the Christmas period.