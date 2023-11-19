The 50-year-old Tuscan will preside over all four road tests: road and time trial, men and women. Also designated for Paris-Roubaix

Luca Gialanella

Italian cycling is celebrating before the new season even begins, and not with a rider. Francesca Mannori, a 50-year-old Florentine, will be the president of the Jury at the 2024 Paris Olympics in all four cycling road trials: inline and time trial, men and women. It had never happened. Not only that: Mannori was called by the UCI, the world cycling federation, to direct the 121st Paris-Roubaix, the Queen of the classics, born in 1896 as the Gazzetta dello Sport and the modern Olympics, scheduled for Sunday 7 April. Another first time.

history — In just over ten years, Mannori has achieved every goal: she was the first Jury President of the Tour de France in 2022 and this year she was called as Var Judge at the Giro d’Italia. National judge since 1998 and international since 2010, Francesca became passionate about cycling in the wake of her father Antonio, racing speaker and journalist, soul of the Giglio d’Oro cycling award. She wanted to be a magistrate: now she works in a law office in Florence that deals with intellectual property and patents. See also Manchester City prepares a million-dollar contract to protect Erling Haaland

prestige — They are two designations that confirm the value, prestige and preparation of Italian judges: ours is a school of great tradition. How can we fail to remember, for example, the Roman Mario Prece, president of the Jury at the Tour in 1988? The last (highly esteemed) Italian judge to lead the Tour was another Tuscan, Gianluca Crocetti, current president of the National Commission of Race Judges of the Federciclismo, in 2019. Crocetti himself inaugurated the event on a global level, at the Milan-Sanremo 2018 (yes , the one won by Nibali), the era of Judge Var in cycling racing.