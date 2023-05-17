Italy and EU allies have the numbers to block the upcoming Euro 7 emissions rules.

Here we go again! Previously, the country was against the ban of the European Union (EU) to ban fuel cars from 2035, but now it is critical of the Euro 7 emission rules. Where it was helped by Germany at the time, it is now stronger with several countries that think alike.

Italy against Euro 7 emissions rules

The aim of this nefarious plan from the EU is to start from 2025 with new rules for cars with combustion engines. And by new rules I mean stricter rules, which means that emissions must go down drastically. Until 2035, because then the combustion engine is simply PROHIBITED. Except for cars that run on e-fuels with a combustion engine.

The Minister of Infrastructure and Deputy Prime Minister of the sunny country is Matteo Salvini. He said at a press conference on the budget yesterday that his country, and allies in the EU, can block the new regulations on these emissions rules.

Bluff

Bluff or not? The fact is that several countries are against it. The EU has to scratch its head, because last time with the ban on the combustion engine it almost went into the soup. So they have to take this ‘threat’ seriously.

EU countries and legislators will negotiate the proposed legislation this year. So the Italians are off to a good start. The rules should come into effect from 2025 and apply to cars and vans. Two years later, the rules also apply to buses and trucks. Previously, several car manufacturers were against it, including BMW. The stricter rules are simply not feasible. BMW indicated that the test that combustion engines must meet is completely unrealistic.

Adjustments that have to be made to meet the requirements are enormous and will be passed on to the consumer. Cars, and also fuels, will become much more expensive.

Majority or not?

Salvini says according to Reuters that the standards are ‘clearly wrong’ and not even helpful from an environmental point of view. Car manufacturers have to invest a huge amount of money in combustion engines to comply with the rules, while they will be banned in 12 years. Weird.

He claims he now has a blocking minority with France, the Czech Republic, Romania, Portugal, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Poland and Hungary. But he is confident that this will be an overwhelming majority. So the tone has been set. The coming year will therefore be dominated by major negotiations, we are already grabbing the popcorn.

