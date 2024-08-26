World Dog Day: With HomeExchange, Travel Becomes Pet-Friendly

Every year, find someone to take care of your four-legged friends during the holidays can be a real headache. Among the paid solutions, such as pet-sitting and specialized kennels, often not suitable for all dogs, the choice is not easy. Not to mention that, unfortunately, in some cases abandonment is still resorted to: according to the ENPA, there have been 384 animals abandoned every day and recovered by the Authority in 2023.



The Responsible forms of tourism, such as home exchange, can be an effective deterrent against this terrible practice. This model of tourism is in fact based on the values ​​of trust, respect And kindnessuniting people who believe in these principles and who choose to entrust their homes and, in some cases, even their pets to complete strangers, guaranteeing them the tranquility of their daily environment.

Of course, this is not a solution that is suitable for all owners and all puppies. Every owner knows better than anyone else how much their dog or cat can tolerate the presence of strangers. To understand how home swapping can be compatible with the presence of a pet, on the occasion of the World Dog Daywhich is celebrated today, August 26th, HomeExchange he studied the Habits related to handling animals during a home exchangealso drawing up a list of useful tips for those who decide to travel with their furry friend.

Four-legged friends and home exchange, data for Italy

In Italythe number of homes present on HomeExchange has reached quota 21,196which corresponds to the 4.7% of the world total. Of these, well 6.287or rather the 30% of the national totalI am pet friendly or I am houses where there is at least one animal (dog, cat or other). Going into more detail about this data, we discover that they are 3.405 the homes that host at least one animal to take care of. While I am 3.933 those in which the animals I am expressly welcome.

Evolution of the number of pet-friendly homes in our country

THE’Evolution of the number of homes with pets to care for in Italy has seen a significant increase in recent years. From 2019 to 2024, the number of these properties has increased significantly: from 652 In the 2019 (4.5% of new online homes created in Italy) 1.515 in the first part of the 2024 (24.5% of new online homes created in Italy). This continuous growth trend highlights an ever-increasing sensitivity and predisposition of Italian families to welcome and take care of pets, confirming our country as one of the 10 most pet-friendly nations in Europe.

A European ranking: where is Italy at?

Among the most welcoming European countries towards pets, the Slovenia stands out in first place with the 24.3% of online homes that accept pets. Follow the Poland with the 24% and the Serbia with the 21.3%In fourth place we find the Finland with the 20.4%while the Lithuania and Croatia occupy fifth and sixth place respectively with the 19.9% and the 19.8%. The Greece is positioned immediately after, in seventh place, with the 19.7%. Italy And Czech Republic occupy eighth and ninth place, respectively with the 18.6% and the 18.1%. TheAlbania instead it covers the tenth position with a percentage always of 18.1%.

HomeExchange’s advice for those travelling with pets

Accommodation is not the only thing to consider when traveling with pets; proper preparation for the trip is equally essential. It is important to have a pet passportwhich is required for cats, dogs and ferrets, while for other animals, such as rabbits, there may be different regulations, which it is advisable to check in advance.

And then It is essential to use a comfortable and practical carrier that can be placed under the airplane seat. Medium/large sized animals must travel in the hold. To ensure their safety, it is advisable to label the carrier and the animal’s collar with your contact details and the address of the destination.

Finally, it is good to remember that traveling can be stressful for an animal, especially if it has never traveled particularly long distances. The use of drugs to reduce anxiety or prevent nausea It can be useful.

HomeExchange members speak out

Below, the testimony of Marialuisa and Emanuele, one of the many Italian families who have decided to open the doors of their home to animals. Their home, located on the outskirts of Mantua, is a delightful rustic-style residence, with an intimate and welcoming charm. The house has a lovely garden and a large terrace, perfect for relaxing moments in the open air. On the first floor, there is the kitchen, the living room, a bathroom and the laundry room, while on the second floor there are two bedrooms, another small bathroom and access to the terrace.

Let’s find out what they have to say about their experience as members of HomeExchange and about welcoming four-legged friends.

“We love animals and our home is open to them too. We are absolutely convinced that when you decide to adopt a pet (a dog, a cat, a hamster or a parrot…), it becomes part of your family, which is why it is important to be able to share the special moments of your holidays with it too. Of course, we know that it is not easy to leave your home to other people because it is a place that you love, where each of us spends our days and keeps our things, precious or not. HomeExchange is a very important act of mutual responsibility, respect and trust. This, in our opinion, is the right spirit of home exchange. And if you have a pet, this respect must be even stronger. We say this as guests, but also as hosts,” they affirm Marialuisa and Emanuele. “So far, our experiences have always been positive: last summer we had two dogs, and now we have a lovely cat. At first we are always a little worried about our house, but when guests send us a photo of their pet, we understand that everything is calm. Now we are spending our holidays in Tuscany, in a typical house in an ancient village. Our Pippo is with us and we can do many things together”, concludes the couple.

Marialuisa and Emanuele are not the only members of HomeExchange to take advantage of the platform to travel with their four-legged friend. Eleonora, owner of a splendid villa with a swimming pool immersed in the Umbrian countryside, tells us about her experience during her last trip with her dachshund Ettore.

“Ettore, our little dachshund, always accompanies us on our adventures! During our last trip to Holland, he showed his best manners, almost as if he knew he was a special guest. He was enthusiastic about the morning walks and even made friends with the neighbors’ dogs, who came to visit us in the morning and evening. He really admired people who travel with their pets; they are always the most respectful and pleasant guests,” tells Eleanor.

Finally, here is the testimony of Michael, who lives in Rome and, unlike the other two members of the platform, usually leaves his Labrador at home during exchanges. For this reason, he relies on the support of the guests who stay in his four-story villa to take care of his animal.

“We don’t usually travel with our dog Tawana, as she is a rather large Labrador and not very practical to carry. This means that our home exchange guests get to know her, and everyone has a positive experience. I remember one family with young children who were initially a little nervous about staying in a home with a dog. However, they became so attached to Tawana that they decided to extend their stay to spend more time with her. Even though they came to visit Rome, it seemed that the highlight of the trip for the children was the friendship they had formed with Tawana.” remember Michael.

Traveling is a special and enriching experience, when done in the company of your four-legged friend or knowing that he is safe at home even more! Whether it’s exploring new places together or knowing that our faithful companion is happy and protected while we are away, HomeExchange It is the ideal choice to ensure a comfortable and peaceful holiday for everyone.