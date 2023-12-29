Unioncamere, 657,000 foreign companies in Italy, +10% in 5 years

Trade especially for Moroccan citizens, construction for Romanian owners and manufacturing and entertainment for the Chinese. Foreign companies also grow significantly in 2023 and reach the number of 657 thousand10% more than 5 years ago, while those with Italian owners decreased by 3% in the same period. Unioncamere-InfoCamere data updated to 30 June 2023 on foreign companies registered in the Business Register of the Chambers of Commerce indicate a positive balance of 14,500 units in the first six months of this year, the result of 35,501 registrations and 20,923 terminations.

“Corporate Italy is increasingly multi-ethnic – commented the President of Unioncamere, Andrea Prete – and this is a good thing because doing business helps to integrate and because it puts a stop to the birth rate decline, a phenomenon which involves Italy and which cannot in the long run fail to have repercussions on the entrepreneurial system. If competition is fair, it is welcome and improves the fabric of businesses.”

TO drive foreign entrepreneurship in the first half of 2023 were the construction and service sectors (+3% on an annual basis) which together represent 44% of the total, together with agriculture (+5%). Trade recorded a slight slowdown (-0.7%) but remains the most representative sector with over 261 thousand companies. From a territorial point of view, the majority of foreign companies are concentrated in the North West, starting from Lombardy (31% of the total). The province with the highest concentration of foreign companies is confirmed as Prato, where the incidence is equal to 33%, followed by Trieste (20%) and Florence (18%).

At the other extreme, the province with the lowest incidence is Barletta-Andria-Trani with 2.5%. Restricting the analysis to individual businesses, Morocco, Romania and China are the countries from which the majority of business owners come (34% of the total) followed by Albania, Bangladesh and Pakistan (19%) and then by Egypt, Nigeria and Senegal (11%). Moroccan entrepreneurs combine a marked presence with a strong territorial specialization, boasting the greatest incidence in the provinces of the Strait (Catanzaro, Reggio Calabria and Messina).

The presence of Romanians, however, is less territorially specialized as it reaches its maximum incidence in provinces located in three different regions (Viterbo, Turin, Cremona). Chinese owners, on the other hand, show a high incidence and concentration in Tuscany (Prato with the absolute record of 70% and Florence) but also in the Marche (Fermo).

