The Latvian athlete wins 6-2 4-6 6-3 against the Spanish, darling of the Roman public. Now he will face the winner of Swiatek-Rybakina, the last match of the day

Joseph DiGiovanni

It is one of the best seasonal versions of Jelena Ostapenko who overcomes Paula Badosa in three sets and takes the pass for the semifinal of the Internazionali d’Italia. The Latvian wins 6-2 4-6 6-3 but she always gives the impression of being in control of the match, playing a very aggressive game.

THE MATCH — The Spaniard, very supportive from the centre-back, never manages to enter the match and express her tennis: Ostapenko always enters the field and delivers great backhands down the line that are elusive for her opponent. The first set runs off without discussion, but in the second set Paula is pushed by the crowd, which allows her to reach 5-4 with difficulty (Badosa led 4-1 before suffering a mini-comeback). The Latvian throws away the set with two free on 40-40 and raises (at least apparently) the day of the Spanish. See also The first PlayStation turns 27: from the challenge to Nintendo to 100 million

THE END — Ostapenko, who won Roland Garros 2017 but had never reached the semifinal here, clears her opponent from the court in the decisive set, immediately finding the break and managing well until the end. The Latvian will face the winner of Swiatek-Rybakina, the last match of the day.