A 48-year-old Sicilian influencer has been charged with inciting suicide after the death of a girl who participated in the “headscarf game” on the social network TikTok, Italian police said Thursday (January 28th).

“The investigators of the Postal Police (…) found on the social network TikTok a link leading to the profile of the Sicilian influencer, on which we see a video reproducing a ‘challenge’ between the woman and a man, where the two completely covered their faces, including their mouth and nose, with transparent tape, so that they could not breathe “, explains the press release.

“This video, extremely dangerous because it can be seen by all users, without any restriction, and serve as an emulation for minors (…) has been eliminated from the TikTok platform”, according to the same source.

The influencer “had published many other similar ‘challenge videos’ which won him the popularity and attention of 731,000 followers”. His popularity was such that a user wrote to him: “Hi … If you say hello to me, I swear I’ll throw myself out the window.” Her social media accounts were blocked and she was the subject of a computer search, according to the same source.

Last week in Palermo, a 10-year-old girl died of suffocation while participating in a “headscarf game” challenge while filming herself on her cell phone on TikTok. This “game”, in which we block our breathing until fainting to experience strong sensations, each year causes accidents, some of which are fatal.

This case caused great excitement in Italy and the Authority for the Protection of Personal Data has temporarily blocked access to TikTok to users whose age is not guaranteed. The minimum age to be able to legally register on TikTok is 13 years old.