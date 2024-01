Giorgia Meloni: Prime Minister of Italy wins approval of tougher law against activists who damage historic sites | Photo: Ettore Ferrari/EFE

The Italian Parliament approved, this Thursday (18), a new bill that makes the punishment of climate activists involved in acts of vandalism against monuments and historic sites harsher.

The measure, approved by the Lower House of Parliament, with a vote of 138 votes in favor and 92 against, provides for fines of up to 40 thousand euros (R$ 216.5 thousand) for those who damage monuments, and up to 60 thousand euros (R $321.8 thousand) if cultural heritage is destroyed. Current fines vary between 1,500 (around R$8,000) and 15,000 euros (R$80,000) and the amounts disbursed by those convicted will be used for cleaning and conserving the affected monuments.

In recent months, protesters linked to the environmental cause have held a series of protests targeting works of art and famous historical landmarks in the country, such as the Trevi Fountain in Rome; the Palazzo Vecchio, in Florence; and the La Scala Opera House in Milan, where they threw paint, demanding stronger government action against the use of fossil fuels.

Similar cases occur in other parts of Europe. Last year, a group of environmental activists, linked to the Last Generation movement, vandalized the Brandenburg Gate, an important 18th century monument located in Berlin, Germany. The vandalism resulted in the arrest of 14 people who participated in the action.

The new legislation, dubbed the “eco-vandals law”, is the latest move by Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's right-wing government to defend its ideals regarding law and order in Italy. The prime minister is also responsible for implementing other tougher actions in the country, for example, against the permanence of illegal immigrants.