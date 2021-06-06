Italy In Venice, there was opposition to the return of a huge cruise ship to the city center

Earlier in the spring, the Italian administration ruled that cruise ships should not sail past or stop in front of Venice’s historic St. Mark’s Square.

Sadat people protested against the return of large cruise ships in Venice on Sunday. Protesters against cruise ships in Venice claim they were betrayed by the Italian administration.

Earlier in the spring, the Italian administration ruled that cruise ships should not sail past or stop in front of Venice’s historic St. Mark’s Square. Until Tuesday of the past week, the alignment has been followed.

Tugboats are spraying water on a huge cruise ship in Venice.

Tuesday However, the first cruise ship since the beginning of the corona pandemic was seen in the port of St. Mark’s Square. Weighing 92,000 tons and carrying 650 passengers, the MSC Orchestra stopped in Venice before continuing its journey to southern Italy on Saturday.

The ship’s departure gathered hundreds of protesters in the harbor. The leader of the No Grandi Navi group, which opposes cruise ships, said Italy had betrayed both the people of Venice and the media and public opinion.

During the Saturday, a protest also gathered at the scene, supporting the return of cruise ships to the city. The livelihoods of thousands of Venetians depend on the tourism brought by cruise ships.

The stopping of large ships in the center of Venice has been a controversial topic for years. Opponents of the ships claim that the ships are damaging the lagoon and weakening the structures of the houses. Defenders, on the other hand, refer to the positive economic and employment effects of ships.

Italian the government ruled earlier in the spring that cruise ships should not sail past the market or stop at its port. Vessels should in future use the industrial port of Marghera. However, the industrial port requires new infrastructure to make it easy for cruise ships to stop there.

Minister of Culture of Italya Dario Franceschini said in connection with the approval of the policy in March that “the stalling of apartment-sized vessels in the center of Venice should be stopped permanently”.

Director of the Italian Cruise Ship Association Francesco Galietti said that ships had been sent to Venice again because the locals had asked for it several times.