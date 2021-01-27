The President of the Italian Council, Giuseppe Conte, tendered his resignation to the President of the Republic, Sergio Mattarella on Tuesday. For ten days, the head of government no longer had a majority, after the departure of Matteo Renzi’s small Italia Viva party. This force, after abstaining in a confidence vote in the Senate on January 19, announced it would vote against a report by the Minister of Justice which was due to be presented on Thursday.

“Reconstructors”

The head of state asked Giuseppe Conte to manage current affairs and should consult, from this Wednesday, the representatives of the political forces. He could then ask the latter to form a new executive, by reconnecting with Italia Viva, which calls for liberal reforms, or by building a new majority that would include “reconstructors” from the right and the center.

Early elections?

The boss of Italia Viva, the former Prime Minister Matteo Renzi, invites him to appoint a new Prime Minister and will push the Head of State to agree with him. Finally, the other possibility would be the creation of a technical government for Rome to negotiate its participation in the recovery plan adopted in July 2020. Early elections are in everyone’s mind, especially those of the far right, the favorite of the polls. If a poll is called, it must be before July, the presidential election of January 2022 preventing the dissolution of Parliament after that date.