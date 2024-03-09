I am 4 years have passed since 9 March 2020 when the Prime Minister of the time, Giuseppe Conte, announced the lockdown to Italy against the Covid-19 emergency that arrived in the country from China. “Our habits must be changed now, we must all give up something. We must do it immediately and we will only succeed if we adapt to these more stringent rules”, warned the former prime minister.

Andreoni: “It was an inevitable decision, the right measure against an unknown virus”

“It was an inevitable decision and the most effective measure, known from the history of medicine, to block the transmission of infections of a respiratory virus. The lockdown is a cornerstone for the WHO to avoid infections and their spread. should have discussed the merits of the intervention then, much less today, it would be truly specious.” Thus to Adnkronos Salute Massimo, professor emeritus of infectious diseases and scientific director of the Italian Society of Infectious and Tropical Diseases (Simit).

“Today the tools are different, there is not only the closure of activities”, continues Andreoni but in the event of a new pandemic “the lockdown would be a right choice – he clarifies – until there are other interventions that can be applied immediately to avoid infections. So – he concludes – yes, even in the case of a new, very infectious virus, it will be the right choice.”

Bassetti: “Right decision for two months, then excessively prolonged”

“The lockdown was the right decision for the first two months of 2020. There were no alternatives and we were the first EU country to face the Covid-19 pandemic, but it was excessively prolonged with a political decision disguised as a scientific choice by the CTS. What politics decided instead was dressed in science, let's remember the Dad, the curfew, the obligation to wear a mask outdoors, the closure of restaurants. Measures that I have difficulty understanding today.” This is what Matteo Bassetti, director of infectious diseases at the San Martino polyclinic hospital in Genoa, told Adnkronos Salute.

“When it was decided to go into lockdown I didn't really agree – recalls Bassetti – after which at a certain point there were no alternatives because the circulation of people and therefore also of Sars-CoV-2 had to be reduced. So I believe that in March 2020 it was a measure that could not be avoided and in Europe it was done in many countries. But has it really served to reduce mortality from Covid? – asks the infectious disease specialist – The data are conflicting, there is a meta-analysis of the 2022 made by a group of economists who highlight how its effects have not reduced deaths but have had consequences on the economy and society. After 4 years we have no certainty about the effectiveness of the lockdown.”

In conclusion, “the lockdown was excessively long and after two months the country needed to be reopened, including schools and commercial activities, as France did”, concludes Bassetti.